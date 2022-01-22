ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton Found New Motivation in His Protest Songs

By Martin Kielty
 7 days ago
Eric Clapton said he’d found new inspiration in the idea of writing the protest songs that caused a backlash and lost him friends. He said he hadn’t felt “socially involved” with his own performances in recent years, and his objection to coronavirus measures – expressed in the Van Morrison collaborations “Stand...

The Independent

Eric Clapton called out after comparing Covid vaccines to ‘mass hypnosis’ scheme

Eric Clapton has sparked outrage online after claiming people who have had the Covid vaccine are victims of “mass formation hypnosis”, during a recent interview. The 76-year-old rocker previously claimed he suffered “disastrous” side effects allegedly due to the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying his hands and feet were “either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless” and he feared he “would never play [the guitar] again.” He also released an anti-lockdown single, “Stand and Deliver”, with Van Morrison in 2020. Speaking to The Real Music Observer in an interview uploaded to their YouTube channel on 21 January, Clapton said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Eric Clapton Pushes Bogus Theory Vaxxed People Are Under ‘Hypnosis‘

In a YouTube interview with “The Real Music Observer,” Eric Clapton spouted a discredited theory that’s made the rounds in anti-vaxx circles, claiming people have been getting the COVID vaccine because of “mass formation hypnosis.” The nonsense theory posits that people only get vaccinated because they’ve been hypnotized through “subliminal advertising.” As reported by the Daily Mail, Clapton said he became a vaccine skeptic after experiencing severe side effects from his AstraZeneca COVID treatment. “I should never have gone near the needle,” Clapton said. “But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.” The 76-year-old musician also discussed his 2020 anti-lockdown song, “Stand And Deliver,” which is a collaboration with Van Morrison. The anti-lockdown song includes the lines: “Is this a sovereign nation / Or just a police state? / You better look out, people / Before it gets too late.”
NewsTimes

Vaccine Skeptic Eric Clapton Insists He Just Loves ‘Freedom of Choice’

UPDATE (1/25): Eric Clapton — referring to the ongoing controversy surrounding his stance on vaccines and pandemic safety measures as “the thing” — insisted he was neither for or against actions and inoculations that will help stop the spread of Covid-19, but an advocate for freedom of choice, in part two of his interview with Real Music Observer.
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
guitar.com

Eric Clapton claims YouTube is using subliminal advertising to keep the masses subservient – in an interview posted to YouTube

Following on from being interviewed by Robert F Kennedy and claiming the COVID-19 vaccine impacts fertility, Eric Clapton has embraced a new pseudoscientific concept, one proposed by several anti-vaccine figures. Clapton has now cited the controversial Mass Formation Psychosis/Hypnosis argument in an attempt to explain why he has faced criticism for his viewpoints, and why people believe that vaccines are effective.
The Independent

Eric Clapton calls critics ‘monsters’ and insists he’s ‘freedom of choice’ rather than anti or pro vaccines

Eric Clapton has branded critics of his controversial remarks about vaccines “monsters”, in the second part of interview in which he discussed issues surrounding the pandemic. The musician, who compared the Covid vaccination programme to a “mass-hypnosis scheme” in part one of his interview with the Real Music Observer, now insists he is not “anti or pro” vaccines, which he referred to as “the thing”.“I’m making a rod for my own back by talking about the thing and the things, but one thing about the thing I would like to make clear – because I have to keep reestablishing...
guitar.com

Eric Clapton says he is neither pro- or anti-vaccine, just likes freedom

Eric Clapton has stated that he is simply pro-freedom, rather than for or against vaccination. The guitarist has attracted heavy criticism for comments made over the last year, which include spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, speaking to anti-vaccine advocate and conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr, and citing the controversial Mass Formation Hypnosis theory to explain why people are happy to be jabbed.
