Holders Chelsea comfortably beat Arsenal 3-0 in the final of last season’s competition, which actually took place mid-way through the current campaign. Nearly 41,000 fans flocked to Wembley Stadium to witness the Blues lift the piece of famous silverware. It was the third successive time that the home of football has hosted over 40,000 supports for the grand showpiece of domestic English women’s football – with the exception of 2019/20 when the game was played behind closed doors.

