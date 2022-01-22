ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECYCLE Your Gasparilla Beads and Get Admission Discounts at Florida Aquarium!

By Laura Byrne
 6 days ago
If you and the kids have big plans to snag a TON of beads during the Gasparilla parades, we’ve got a deal to share with you!!

While the challenge to collect the beads is half the fun on parade day, figuring out what to do with them once you’re home can be even more challenging which is why the Florida Aquarium is extending an offer you won’t want to refuse!

In exchange for your beads, they’ll offer you a discount on admission. Bring in a five gallon bucket or more of beads and you’ll receive a half-price ticket for each bucket. This deal is good January 23-February 5, 2022 during Aquarium hours.

There is good reason behind the campaign to collect your beads. It’s estimated that 5 million + strands of beads are thrown into the air each parade season in Tampa! That’s 112 TONS of beads, y’all,

Unfortunately, some of that ends up in our waterways which is no good for wildlife. As much as 3-4 tons of beads are collected as garbage.

The Florida Aquarium will take your donated beads and give them to agencies that will be able to reuse them which means everyone wins!

In the past, you’ve been able to donate your Gasparilla beads to these community centers in Tampa:

Copeland Park Community Center

11001 N 15th St

Kate Jackson Community Center

821 S Rome Ave

Loretta Ingraham Recreation Complex

1611 N Hubert Ave

MacDonald Training Center

5420 W Cypress St

Port Tampa Community Center

4702 W McCoy St

