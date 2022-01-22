Man Spotted Carrying His Own Severed Arm In Lewiston
On Friday morning, Lewiston Police Department officers came to the aid of a man carrying his own severed arm. According...92moose.fm
On Friday morning, Lewiston Police Department officers came to the aid of a man carrying his own severed arm. According...92moose.fm
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0