City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 21, 2022

City Hall is temporarily closed due to employee COVID-19 cases. Find out how to make an appointment during the closure and when the facility may reopen in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update .

You can also read about an approved schedule for the restart of the Coronado Cays Park Master Plan project ; a Tsunami Advisory last weekend; annual palm trimming along Orange Avenue; the temporary closure next week of the driving range at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course; the deadline to help select the 2022 Coronado Community READ from among five final titles, and Allegra, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

