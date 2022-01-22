ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals vs. Titans viewing info, time, referee and more for playoff matchup

By Chris Roling
 6 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to make it two in a row in the playoffs on Saturday thanks to their divisional round game against the Tennessee Titans.

Those Bengals ended the 31-year curse in the wild card round with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans, meanwhile, rested on bye after posting 12 wins and earning the AFC’s top seed.

Here’s a look at viewing info and other details about the playoff showdown.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans on Saturday, January 22 (4:30 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Nissan Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 36 degrees (stat breakdown of referee matchup here)

Referee: Clete Blakeman (stat breakdown of referee matchup here)

Opponent Wire site: Titans Wire

Announcing Crew: Ian Eagle, Trent Green

