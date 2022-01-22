ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'How I Met Your Father' looks back but flips the script

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hilary Duff leads the ensemble cast of "How I Met Your Father," a nostalgic spin on the sitcom "How I Met Your...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Madonna hints Julia Fox will star in her biopic after Kanye West dinner

Madonna teased that Julia Fox may be the leading lady in her biopic after grabbing dinner with the actress and her new beau, Kanye West. “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up…………………😎🎥🎬,” the Queen of Pop, 63, captioned a series of photos with Fox, 31, West, 44, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown on Instagram Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
wvasfm.org

'How I Met Your Father' tries to learn from a 'Mother' of mistakes

Let us not rehash the bad feelings around the poorly conceived ending of How I Met Your Mother. I spent happy years watching that show, loved much of what it did with its talented cast, and don't believe in regretting that time just because the charming premise of its pilot (sometimes the person who seems to be your romantic soulmate is not, but they may still be incredibly special to you) was betrayed by its ending (psych! She actually is his romantic soulmate LOL ha ha).
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

Julia Fox And Kanye West Just Had Their Very Own Britney And Justin Moment

For us civilians, a bit of strategic untagging is all it takes to erase our sartorial missteps. Celebrities aren’t so lucky. Just ask Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, whose much ridiculed double-denim appearance at the 2001 American Music Awards continues to live on and on (although given the current appetite for all things Y2K, the intervening decades have been surprisingly kind to the look). The Internet never forgets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Lowell
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Madonna
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Young Dolph
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Francia Raisa
Person
Kiefer Sutherland
Person
Bill Maher
Person
Suraj Sharma
TVLine

How I Met Your Father Premiere Twist: Here's How the Central Mystery Will Differ From How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Father is operating under a slightly different framework than its predecessor. Whereas the How I Met Your Mother pilot’s big twist was that Ted was on a date with “Aunt Robin,” the big reveal at the end of the sequel series’ premiere is that Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) has already met the father — and he’s probably one of four guys: Pemberton’s Pub owner Sid (Suraj Sharma), Uber driver Jesse (Chris Lowell), Tinder date Ian (Daniel Augustin) or Valentina’s new beau Charlie (Tom Ainsley). One more thing: In the year 2050, it appears that 58-year-old Sophie (played...
TV SERIES
Newsday

'How I Met Your Father' review: The shaggy-dog story returns

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Sophie (Hilary Duff) is a New York based-photographer just getting her career on track while her love life veers badly off. She's just met a nice guy via Tinder, Ian (Daniel Augustin, "David Makes Man") but there's a complication (he's about to move to Australia). Her roommate, Valentina (Francia Raisa, "Grown-ish"), is just back from London Fashion Week with new boyfriend, Charlie (Tom Ainsley). Then, after meeting Jesse (Christopher Lowell, "GLOW") and his friend Sid (Suraj Sharma,"God Friended Me") — who is trying to get a new bar off the ground — during an Uber ride, Sophie's prospects either improve or lead to another dead end. Viewers won't know which know until the series' end because like "How I Met Your Mother,'' this is all about Sophie telling her son in the year 2050 (Kim Cattrall plays the future Sophie, reclining on a couch, sipping chardonnay) how she indeed met his father.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Street#Bowery Ballroom#Nbc#Hulu#Wonder Theory
thecinemaholic.com

Is Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen in How I Met Your Father?

CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’ comprises several endearing characters. From the protagonist Ted Mosby to the ever-loved Barney Stinson, the characters of the show always succeed in moving the viewers’ hearts. Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen is also one among them. As Ted’s best friend and Lily’s partner, Marshall does steal our love with his admirable demeanor.
TV SERIES
DFW Community News

‘How I Met Your Father’ Is a Casualty of the Nostalgia Machine

In case you haven’t noticed, we’re stuck in reboot hell. Over the past year alone, viewers have been subjected to a near-constant influx of announcements for new iterations of Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, Saved by the Bell, iCarly, Dexter, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Degrassi. In this nostalgic, cynical era of entertainment, nothing, not even a show as beloved as How I Met Your Mother, is sacred. So it should bode well that, according to its creators, How I Met Your Father isn’t exactly a reboot—it’s a sequel.
TV SERIES
Deseret News

‘How I Met Your Father’: What to expect from the premiere

“How I Met Your Father,” Hulu’s 10-episode sequel of the show “How I Met Your Mother,” premiered on Monday, giving fans and critics plenty to talk about. For starters, the original series’ hopelessly romantic Ted Mosby is played by Hilary Duff as Sophie and Kim Cattrall plays an older version of the same character. She and her group of friends are figuring out life in the age of dating apps and limitless options, per IMDb.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: ‘Ozark’ is back, ‘How I Met Your Father’ arrives, and who should host the Oscars?

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Jan. 17-23. For the past three years, the Oscar telecast has proceeded without a host. But this year’s big night, on March 27, will indeed feature a point person, that Hollywood denizen who’s willing to take the thankless job regardless of the fact that his or her performance will likely be panned and perhaps wind up in the annals of Oscar’s worst ever.
BOSTON, MA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'How I Met Your Father' is almost as adorable as the sitcom that inspired it

Two previous attempts to create a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff never saw the light of day. Well, third time's the charm. The concept is pretty much the same; it's just that the genders have switched places. Hilary Duff is a little grating as the lovesick lead, but the writers leave plenty of screen time to the top-notch supporting cast, which includes newcomer Tien Tran as a small-town transplant who's always a New York minute away from a panic attack. Keep an eye out for clever nods to the original CBS sitcom. Tuesday on Hulu.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Bob Saget Honored in 'How I Met Your Father' Series Premiere

How I Met Your Father's years-long road to fruition finally ended on Tuesday when Hulu released the first two episodes on Tuesday. Sadly, their premiere came less than two weeks after the death of Bob Saget, who narrated the original How I Met Your Mother series. The premiere episode included a tribute to the beloved Full House actor.
CELEBRITIES
Twinfinite

How I Met Your Father Pays Touching Tribute to Bob Saget

Earlier this week, the first two episodes of Hulu’s spinoff series to How I Met Your Mother, titled How I Met Your Father, were released. At the end of the second episode, the show paid tribute to the late Bob Saget, who was responsible for narrating the original CBS comedy, playing an older Ted Mosby.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Is Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father?

Out of all the memorable characters of CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ Neil Patrick Harris‘ Barney Stinson stands apart with his suave and confidence. Barney’s outrageous tricks and ways to lure women is a pivotal part of the show’s narrative, and he holds a “legen-wait for it-dary” place in the hearts of the fans. Naturally, admirers of the character must be wondering about the prospects of seeing the return of Barney in the show’s standalone sequel, ‘How I Met Your Father.’ On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the involvement of Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in the sequel sitcom!
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

851K+
Followers
129K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy