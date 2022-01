Courtney Williams is reportedly heading back to the Connecticut Sun, according to sources speaking to Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV. Williams made $190,550 with the Dream last year and was an unrestricted free agent. If she were to make the same amount in 2022 in Connecticut, the Sun would not be able to afford the required 11 players. Remember, Jonquel Jones is going to make the supermax because she has been cored and DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas are all expensive players on guaranteed contracts. At least Brionna Jones is still on a cheaper contract (that is less than she deserves at this point) at $120,000.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO