Construction on a new portion of the Lawrence Loop, the trail system encircling the city, will begin the first week of February. The new segment will begin in Peterson Park, located near the intersection of Peterson Road and Iowa Street, and continue east to Michigan Street, according to a city news release. The project will consist of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path with a pedestrian tunnel under McDonald Drive at the Kansas Turnpike Authority access terminal. Additionally, pedestrian-activated beacons will be installed across Iowa Street and Michigan Street to make those crossings safer.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO