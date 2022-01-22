ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben McAdoo's keen eye for quarterbacks could help Panthers

By Anthony Rizzuti
 6 days ago
The sudden backlash from Carolina Panthers fans regarding what was the inevitable hiring of Ben McAdoo is somewhat understandable. He’s a not-so-new name with very little, if any, of that rockstar appeal and doesn’t exactly scream “progressiveness!”

But before you completely disparage and dismiss your new offensive coordinator, you may want to keep something quite relevant and important in mind.

Since his hiring, head coach Matt Rhule has bungled the quarterback position, time and time again. From rushing to sign to Teddy Bridgewater, to passing up on Justin Fields (or even Mac Jones), to investing a bevy of resources from 2022 into Sam Darnold—Carolina has been thrust into purgatory under center in very short and alarming order.

So, what can McAdoo do to help? Well, perhaps his keen eye for passers can get the Panthers back on track for a proper rebuild.

That keen eye was first noted back in 2017, when the then head coach of the New York Giants reportedly made a spirited push to select a fella named Patrick Mahomes. According to a report the day after 2017’s first round from ESPN radio host Anita Marks, McAdoo was said to have loved the Texas Tech product and was “very upset” a trade-up to secure Mahomes did not happen.

Mahomes, instead, was plucked away by the eager Kansas City Chiefs at No. 10—with the Giants staying put at No. 23 for tight end Evan Engram—and the rest was history.

A year later came the pretty polarizing 2018 quarterback class. McAdoo, who had been fired by New York a few months prior, spoke with the New York Post of the group and might’ve had a crystal ball with him when doing so.

“McAdoo had Allen — taken by the Bills at No. 7 — at his top quarterback based on his “high ceiling,'” noted beat writer Paul Schwartz. “His second-rated player was Lamar Jackson of Louisville, who went No. 32 to the Ravens. He put Darnold slightly ahead of Josh Rosen — who went No. 10 to the Cardinals — based on Rosen’s durability concerns.”

Additionally, McAdoo had Cleveland Browns quarterback and the 2018’s first overall pick Baker Mayfield as his sixth-rated prospect at the position, behind Oklahoma State University’s Mason Rudolph. That set up his board as such:

1. Allen

2. Jackson

3. Darnold

4. Rosen

5. Rudolph

6. Mayfield

Hey, that’s not too bad, huh?

With another challenging batch of passers coming into the league this spring, perhaps McAdoo can use his apparent superpowers to sift out a keeper for Carolina. It might also help, if the Panthers decide to go said route, that they’ll very likely have their choice of any 2022 quarterback prospect with their sixth overall pick.

