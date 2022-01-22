German naval chief: “Putin is respected” – domestic politics
Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin, 69, has threatened Ukraine and is deploying troops across the border. NATO President Jens Stoltenberg sees the “real danger” of war, and defense expert Wolfgang Ishinger (75) speaks of a real threat. And captain of the German navy? Vice Admiral K-Achim Shanbak...
“Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” is a line you often hear from Western officials as they struggle to find a diplomatic offramp to Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine. But Ukraine, the country at the center of all this — the one that would actually be invaded (again) by...
Night after night, the host of the top-rated show on Fox News repeats Vladimir Putin’s talking points justifying aggression against Ukraine and opposing U.S. aid to that threatened sovereign country. Tucker Carlson’s influence is felt across right-wing social media, where it is amplified by figures such as Steve Bannon, Mike Cernovich, Glenn Greenwald, and Mollie Hemingway. A highly visible coterie of socially conservative intellectuals also argues the case against helping Ukraine.
A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
A Ukrainian mother-of-three has armed herself with a powerful hunting rifle, vowing to “fight for Kiev” amid fears of a Russian invasion. “As a mother I do not want my children to inherit Ukraine’s problems, or have these threats passed on to them. It is better that I deal with this now,” Mariana Zhaglo, 52, told the Times of London in her Kiev kitchen, where she posed with the high-caliber weapon.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cautioned Russia that "there is still time and space for diplomacy," despite the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on Ukraine's border. Austin said the U.S. and its allies has offered Russian President Vladimir Putin "a path away from crisis and toward greater security." Earlier on Friday, President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that the West has failed to consider Russia’s key conditions of halting further NATO expansion, stopping the deployment of alliance weapons near Russian borders, and rolling back its forces from Eastern Europe, the Kremlin said. Putin told Macron that Moscow will study the U.S. and NATO response before deciding its next move, according to a Kremlin account of their call. Austin reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine's security and for the security of NATO members in Europe.
According to President Joe Biden, the United States will soon move more US troops to NATO countries in Eastern Europe due to the crisis in Ukraine. It’s about “not too much” players, Biden said. He did not give any details on how many players there may be, where or when they will be transferred. “I will soon move troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries,” Biden said.
Irish fishermen are planning to peacefully disrupt Russia’s military exercises off the coast of Ireland next month, an industry body has confirmed. The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, said on Tuesday that some of its members will hold a protest because they see the area as “very important” to their livelihoods. They also wish to protect marine life and biodiversity, he added. His comments came the day after Yury...
When permanent Washington pushes for war with Russia, who benefits? We don't ask that question enough. The United States certainly doesn't benefit. That's obvious to anyone who thinks about it for a second. It's so glaringly obvious, in fact, that the people pushing this war immediately denounce you as a...
Russian dirty money in London – and “close ties” to the Tory party – will hinder the UK’s pledges to get tough with Moscow if it invades Ukraine, US experts are warning.Boris Johnson has claimed he is “bringing the West together” to deter Russian aggression, telling Labour to focus on the crisis and not the ‘partygate’ scandal threatening to topple him.But a report from a think-tank close to Joe Biden’s administration has warned the US will have to take the lead in countering “Russian kleptocrats” – because the UK cannot do so.“The United Kingdom, in particular, has become a...
