COVID-19 cases on reach an all-time high for the Palouse

Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported a new record of 143 cases in Latah County on Friday, the highest number of single-day cases reported in the county since the pandemic began.

The previous single-day record for the county was 119 cases reported in November 2020.

The latest cases include 30 people younger than age 18, 66 people between ages 18-29, 18 people in their 30s, nine people in their 40s, 10 people in their 50s, seven people in their 60s, two people in their 70s and one person in their 90s.

There have been 5,176 confirmed cases, 421 probable cases and 42 deaths in Latah County over the course of the pandemic.

Whitman County Public Health also reported a record 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and seven additional hospitalizations. The previous single-day record for the county was 170 cases reported Tuesday.

There have been 184 confirmed cases, 351 hospitalizations and 84 deaths in Whitman County since the start of the pandemic.