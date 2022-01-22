Transarterial Chemoembolization Plus Lenvatinib/PD-1 Blockade Appears Safe and Efficacious for Unresectable Advanced HCC

Additionally, the results also showed a 25% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death with durvalumab plus chemotherapy. Positive results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed durvalumab (Imfinzi, AstraZeneca) in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival versus chemotherapy alone as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC), according to an AstraZeneca press release.

