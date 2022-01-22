Transarterial Chemoembolization Plus Lenvatinib/PD-1 Blockade Appears Safe and Efficacious for Unresectable Advanced HCC
Using transarterial chemoembolization, lenvatinib, and PD-1 checkpoint blockade in patients with unresectable advanced hepatocellular carcinoma appears to be a safe and effective option. Treatment consisting of transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), lenvatinib (Lenvima), and PD-1 checkpoint blockade appeared to be safe and efficacious for patients with unresectable advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC),...www.cancernetwork.com
Comments / 0