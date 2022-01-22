ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Transarterial Chemoembolization Plus Lenvatinib/PD-1 Blockade Appears Safe and Efficacious for Unresectable Advanced HCC

By Brielle Benyon
cancernetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing transarterial chemoembolization, lenvatinib, and PD-1 checkpoint blockade in patients with unresectable advanced hepatocellular carcinoma appears to be a safe and effective option. Treatment consisting of transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), lenvatinib (Lenvima), and PD-1 checkpoint blockade appeared to be safe and efficacious for patients with unresectable advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC),...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancernetwork.com

Addition of Best Supportive Care to Pembrolizumab Significantly Improved Survival for Advanced HCC

Patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma achieved a statically significant and clinically meaningful survival benefit following treatment with pembrolizumab and best supportive care in the second line. Adding the use of best supportive care to second-line pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) from Asia elicited a statistically significant...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Treating Frontline PD-L1+ Gastric/GEJ Adenocarcinoma With Pembrolizumab Monotherapy or Plus Chemo Results in Similar OS as SOC

Adding pembrolizumab to chemotherapy does not improve outcomes over chemotherapy alone in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, according to updated results of the KEYNOTE-062 trial. Findings from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-062 trial (NCT02494583) that were presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium indicated that although pembrolizumab (Keytruda)...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Trastuzumab Biosimilar Has Similar Efficacy, Safety to Reference Product in Advanced Gastric Cancer

The trastuzumab biosimilar Herzuma was shown to have similar clinical efficacy and safety to the reference product in patients with HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer. Herzuma, a trastuzumab biosimilar, has equivalent outcomes and similar safety compared with reference trastuzumab (Herceptin) in HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer (AGC), according to a study published in American Journal of Clinical Oncology.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

The Promise of Tislelizumab in Unresectable HCC

Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, discusses the use of tislelizumab as treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, as investigated in a phase 2 clinical trial. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses the use of tislelizumab as treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), as investigated in a phase 2 clinical trial (NCT02407990).
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcc#Efficacy#Tumor#Unresectable Advanced Hcc#Tace#Nct04997850#Sintilimab#Ecog Ps#Bclc#Hbv#Hcv
pharmacytimes.com

Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Reduced Risk of Death by 20% in First-Line Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

Additionally, the results also showed a 25% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death with durvalumab plus chemotherapy. Positive results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed durvalumab (Imfinzi, AstraZeneca) in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival versus chemotherapy alone as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC), according to an AstraZeneca press release.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Efficacy Sustained at 2 Years With Nivolumab Plus Chemo in Gastric/GEJ Cancer

In the CheckMate 649 trial, durable survival benefit was achieved with Nivolumab plus chemotherapy in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. In the CheckMate 649 trial (NCT02872116), durable survival benefit was achieved with Nivolumab (Opdivo) plus chemotherapy in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, data presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium show.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Lenvatinib + Pembrolizumab in Endometrial Cancer: Practical Considerations

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: Pembrolizumab and lenvatinib changed the world. Their implementation into the treatment of endometrial cancer was game changing. FDA indications allow pembrolizumab and lenvatinib for patients who fail prior systemic therapy. It doesn’t require a full regimen of chemotherapy. It doesn’t even require chemotherapy. Patients can fail hormonal therapy. But it’s a second-line trial, so those patients can be included.
CANCER
Medscape News

Adding TACE to Lenvatinib Improves Survival in Liver Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO — Adding transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) to treatment with lenvatinib (Lenvima) significantly improved survival compared to levantinib alone in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in the phase 3 LAUNCH trial. The combination of TACE and levantinib "represents a potential new first-line treatment option for patients with advanced...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
cancernetwork.com

Durvalumab Plus Tremelimumab Combo Yields OS Improvement for Unresectable HCC

Patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma received an overall survival benefit following first-line treatment with durvalumab (Imfinzi) and tremelimumab. A first-line combination regimen consisting of durvalumab (Imfinzi) and tremelimumab resulted in a significant overall survival (OS) benefit compared with sorafenib (Nexavar) in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to results from the phase 3 HIMALAYA trial (NCT03298451) that will be presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Hegde Considers Combination Regimens for NSCLC With PD-L1 Expression 1% or Higher

During a Targeted Oncology live event, Aparna Hegde, MD, discussed the results of the KEYNOTE-189 study of pemetrexed and pembrolizumab, the KEYNOTE-042 study of single-agent pembrolizumab, and the CheckMate 227 study of nivolumab and ipilimumab in patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: What therapy does the National...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Lenvatinib Yields Survival Benefit, Manageable Toxicities in Recurrent HCC After Liver Transplantation

Patients with recurrent hepatocellular carcinoma after liver transplantation were treated with lenvatinib and saw promising efficacy. Results from the REFLECT trial (NCT01761266) showed a survival benefit and managable toxicity was seen when patients with lenvatinib (Lenvima) for recurrent hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) after liver transplantation, according to a presentation from the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Shows Encouraging Efficacy for HER2+ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Treatment with trastuzumab deruxtecan produced promising efficacy results for patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) as a monotherapy displayed encouraging results for patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), according to data from an extended follow-up study by Takayuki Yoshino, MD, PhD, from the National Cancer Center Hospital East in Kashiwa, Japan, at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Venetoclax Safe and Highly Active for Previously Treated Waldenström Macroglobulinemia

Research from the Journal of Clinical Oncology suggests that venetoclax is a promising option for patients diagnosed with previously treated Waldenström macroglobulinemia. Venetoclax (Venclexta) as a treatment for patients with previously treated Waldenström macroglobulinemia appeared to be safe and highly active, including for those previously treated with a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, according to results from a phase 2 study (NCT02677324) published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Phase 3 Trial to Determine the Potential Superiority of Pembrolizumab/Lenvatinib vs Chemotherapy in Advanced Endometrial Cancer

Pending results from the ENGOT-en9/LEAP-001 will determine whether the combination of pembrolizumab and lenvatinib prolongs survival more than chemotherapy in patients with endometrial cancer. The phase 3 trial ENGOT-en9/LEAP-001 [NCT03884101] is set to present results this year, after 24 months of enrollment, on the study of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus lenvatinib...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Lenvatinib/TACE May be Efficacious, Safe First-Line Treatment Option for Advanced HCC

Patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma achieved notable improvements in survival and responses following treatment with transarterial chemoembolization and lenvatinib. Treatment with transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) and lenvatinib (Lenvima) yielded notable improvements in survival and responses for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and could be a promising first-line treatment option, according...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Sugemalimab/Chemotherapy Combo Yields Statistically Significant Improvement in Overall Survival vs Placebo for NSCLC

Patients with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer treated with sugemalimab plus chemotherapy experienced a prolonged overall survival benefit compared with those who received placebo and chemotherapy. Treatment with sugemalimab plus chemotherapy prolonged overall survival (OS) and yielded a statistically significantly and clinically meaningfully improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Regorafenib Plus Pembrolizumab Combo Misses PFS End Point, Shows Strong OS for MSS Colorectal Cancer

Although the combination of regorafenib and pembrolizumab failed to meet the progression-free survival end point, an improvement in overall survival and disease control was observed for patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. Combining pembrolizumab (Keytruda) with regorafenib (Stivarga) resulted in significant median overall survival (OS) and duration of disease control,...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Olaparib Plus Pembrolizumab Treatment Safe in Advanced Chloangiocarcinoma

Interim results of a phase 2 trial found a safe toxicity profile for olaparib plus pembrolizumab in advanced cholangiocarcinoma. Patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma given olaparib (Lynparza) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) were found to have a tolerable and safe toxicity profile, according to interim phase 2 results (NCT04306367) presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Symposium.
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Encorafenib, Cetuximab, and Nivolumab Induced Responses and was Tolerable in MSS, BRAFV600E-Mutated Metastatic CRC

Results from a phase 1/2 study showed that a combination of encorafenib, cetuximab, and nivolumab was well tolerated and yielded promising responses in patients with microsatellite stable BRAFV600E metastatic colorectal cancer. The combination of encorafenib, cetuximab, and nivolumab (Opdivo) produced a promising response profile and was well tolerated when used...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Clinical Benefit Yielded With Pembrolizumab and Chemotherapy in Esophageal/GEJ Adenocarcinoma

The quality of life was maintained for patients with esophageal cancer plus including gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma when treated with pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy. The KEYNOTE-590 study (NCT03189719) found patients in all subgroups at the 12-month follow-up with esophageal cancer and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma treated with first-line pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy