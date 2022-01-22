Maine rep joins push to strengthen ties with Iceland

WASHINGTON — Rep. Victoria Spartz is part of a bipartisan congressional delegation that departed Tuesday for Brussels, Belgium, and Kyiv, Ukraine. The delegation includes Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Representatives David Cicilline (D-RI), Ami Bera (D-CA), Colin Allred (D-TX), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Mark Green (R-TN), August Pfluger (R-TX) and Mikie Sherill (D-NJ).
Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
The January 6 Select Committee has issued subpoenas for 14 Republicans from seven states who served on bogus slates of Trump electors in 2020 as part of the Trump campaign’s scheme to subvert the Electoral College. The GOP leaders from the states served as “Chair” and “Secretary” on the...
Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
A convoy of truckers opposed to Covid-19 vaccine mandates made its way through southwestern Ontario on Thursday, as it continues its snaking journey through the heart of Canada.The protest is being organized by Canada Unity, a group that opposes Covid-related measures.Its leaders want prime minister Justin Trudeau and his government to drop the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the Canada-US border and do away with other public health protections.The Canadian federal government instituted vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers throughout the country. But as many as 32,000, or 20 per cent, of the 160,000 Canadian and American cross-border truck drivers may be taken off the roads due to the mandate, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA).Some high-profile vaccine-sceptics, such as Elon Musk and Joe Rogan, have praised the protesting truckers. Mr Rogan stated that Canada is “in revolt”, with the Toronto Sun claiming that up to 50,000 truckers will end up completing the journey to the capital. By contrast, Prime Minister Trudeau has characterised the protesters as a “small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views.”
Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake formally stepped into his new position as U.S. ambassador to Turkey on Wednesday, after presenting his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Flake is a former Republican lawmaker who endorsed U.S. President Joe Biden’s 2020 run for the White House He served in the U.S. Senate from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.He takes up the position at a difficult time for U.S.-Turkish relations. The long list of disagreements between the two NATO allies includes a rift over U.S. support for Kurdish...
The world reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone Friday of 10 billion doses administered globally, according to Our World in Data, but wealthier countries account for the vast majority, while poorer ones have been left behind. Only 9.8% of people in low-income countries have received a first vaccine dose, according to...
The WHO alerted the public to a new version of Omicron, BA. 2, following its predecessor, Omicron BA.1. The WHO alerted the public to a new version of Omicron, BA. 2, following its predecessor, Omicron BA.1. “The BA. 2 descendant lineage, which differs from BA.1 in some of the mutations,...
Irish fishermen are planning to peacefully disrupt Russia’s military exercises off the coast of Ireland next month, an industry body has confirmed. The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, said on Tuesday that some of its members will hold a protest because they see the area as “very important” to their livelihoods. They also wish to protect marine life and biodiversity, he added. His comments came the day after Yury...
