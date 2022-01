It’s never a good sign when a team has as many turnovers in the first half as it does field goal attempts. Olathe South’s suffocating defense forced Manhattan into 13 first-half turnovers and limited the Indians to 13 shots as the Falcons built up a 23-14 lead and the Indians could never get into a flow as South was a 48-34 first-round winner Thursday in the Mid America Classic.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO