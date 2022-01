ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Let our central Minnesota entertainment guide give you a few ideas. Sing along with the Fabulous Armadillos at Pioneer Place, take the family to a movie with Marcus Theatre's Kids Dream Film Series, watch GREAT Theatre's production of Matilda, catch a Norsemen hockey game at the MAC, and listen to the acoustic stylings of Martin Zellar. Read more in The Weekender!

