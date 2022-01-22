ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Canadians killed in Hotel Xcaret Riviera Maya shooting had long criminal records

By Playa del Carmen News
riviera-maya-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaya del Carmen, Q.R. — Two of the three Canadians involved in a broad daylight shooting at Hotel Xcaret have died. Shortly after the Friday afternoon shooting, one of the three rushed to hospital died upon arrival. Since then, a second man involved in the shooting has also...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

