ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Should You Get a U.S. Passport Card?

BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You know what documents you need to get on an airplane. For most people in the U.S., you show your driver’s license to the TSA agent at the checkpoint. If you’re taking an international flight, you’ll have your passport with you and might use that instead. The TSA currently allows many...

yourmileagemayvary.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

China angered over Kamala Harris meeting with Taiwan vice president

China has consistently opposed any form of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan, the country's foreign ministry said Friday, after a brief meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and her Taiwanese counterpart in Honduras. Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#U S Passport#Visas#Domestic Air Travel#Tsa#Dhs#Global Entry#Nexus#Sentri#Canadian#Indian#Northern Affairs#Transportation#Vhic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Fox News

US scientists who downplayed COVID-19 lab leak origins theory sang a different tune in private, emails show

U.S. scientists who publicly attributed the COVID-19 pandemic to natural origins rather than human engineering were far less confident in private, transcripts and notes from previous meetings show. However, conversations between public officials seem to indicate that some experts may have consciously chosen to suppress evidence that could fuel "conspiracists."
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

1.5M US bank cards have been hacked: NordVPN

Over 1.5 million US bank cards can be found on the dark web, a recent study from cybersecurity company NordVPN found. According to the study, a total of 1,561,739 American payment card details were found by independent researchers to be for sale on the dark web. Additionally, the average price for an American card on the dark web was $5.80.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WebMD

Deaths Due to Omicron Higher Than From Delta

Accounting for 99.9% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, it’s proving even deadlier than the Delta variant. This week the nation recorded a seven-day average of 2,200 daily coronavirus-related deaths, higher than the daily death count recorded two months ago during the Delta variant surge, The Wall Street Journal reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

161K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy