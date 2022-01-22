ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Single Drunk Female’ Series Premiere

gladstonedispatch.com
 6 days ago

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week:...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Get to Know More About Sofia Black-D'Elia, the Star of Single Drunk Female

We're about to see a lot more of Sofia Black-D'Elia thanks to Freeform's new comedy, Single Drunk Female, which follows 20-something Samantha struggling to maintain her sobriety after an embarrassing public meltdown that gets her fired from her job and forces her to move back home with her overbearing mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy). Here are a few fun facts about Sofia ahead of the show's Jan. 21 premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
Democrat-Herald

Worth Watching: Another ‘Ghost’ Emerges, ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Women’ Finale, Ed and Randall’s ‘True Story’

CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts introduces a new spirit when Hetty’s philandering husband emerges from a secret vault. Freeform’s Single Drunk Female follows a 20something on the rocky road to recovery. ABC’s Women of the Movement historical docudrama reaches its inspiring conclusion. Sitcom veterans Ed Helms and Randall Park interpret true stories with whimsical recreations.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Single Drunk Female boss previews new series: 'My goal is to show sobriety'

Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia) is about to experience a major reality check. When the twentysomething loses her job in New York City because of her drinking, she's forced to reevaluate her life from the vantage point of her childhood home, where her complicated relationship with her mother (Ally Sheedy) awaits.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Premiere#Episodes#Small Victories
justjaredjr.com

Who Stars In 'Single Drunk Female'? Meet The Cast of Freeform's New Show!

Single Drunk Female is the latest comedy series on Freeform and it premieres TONIGHT (January 20)!. The new show follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink, who, after a public flame-out at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Ed Helms and Randall Park Reenact True Stories, Freeform Bows Single Drunk Female

Ed Helms and Randall Park enlist their famous friends to help reenact stories told to them by ordinary Americans in Peacock’s True Story with Ed and Randall. Also today: Freeform debuts its new dramedy Single Drunk Female, a New York hairdresser falls for a prince in Netflix’s The Royal Treatment, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee returns for its seventh season. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Single Drunk Female’ Cast and Producers on the Comedy, the Characters, and AA

Executive producer Simone Finch (The Conners) drew on her personal battle with alcoholism when creating the new comedy Single Drunk Female, debuting on Freeform on January 20, 2022. The half-hour comedy follows Samantha (Sofia Black-D’Elia), a 20-something with a drinking problem and a life that’s falling apart. Samantha’s just lost her job at a New York media company as the series kicks off, and that’s just the beginning of her problems. She’s forced to move back in with her mom (Ally Sheedy) and her new job at a grocery store is definitely not as glamourous as writing quizzes for a popular media outlet.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
TV SERIES
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Thursday, Jan. 20: 'Single Drunk Female' debuts on Freeform

“Single Drunk Female” (9 and 9:30 p.m., Freeform) stars Sofia Black-D’Elia as 20-something alcoholic Sam, first seen self-sabotaging her enviable gig at a Manhattan media firm. A violent altercation lands her in the criminal justice system, which sends her to an institution and then back home to the...
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: A Single Drunk Female tries to get her act together in the new comedy

Single Drunk Female makes its debut, starring Sofia Black-D'Elia and Ally Sheedy, and creator Simone Finch tells us about the evolution of the series and the late comedian who helped shape it to the point that a network bought it. "I used to work with Norm Macdonald on Roseanne and The Conners, and he read a draft and he actually gave me some of the best notes anyone has ever given me," Finch reveals. "And it was after I did the draft with his notes that Freeform bought it."
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Jojo Brown Joins the Party in 'Single Drunk Female' as Samantha's New Boss

The newest comedy from Freeform about twenty-somethings comes with a twist. Single Drunk Female was created by Simone Finch (The Conners) and will follow the life of Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) after a public outburst at a New York media company. To sober up and avoid jail time, Samantha moves home to Boston with her overbearing mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy).
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Single Drunk Female Review: I’m Sorry, But… (Season 1 Episode 3)

After a two-episode, hour-long premiere, Single Drunk Female Season 1 Episode 3, “‘I’m Sorry, But…'” settles into its regular, half-hour, time slot with a whimper, not a bang. That’s not to say the episode’s premise isn’t good — it’s just a more subdued episode than...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Single Drunk Female Recap: A Hot Mess — Plus, Grade the Premiere

Staying sober while surrounded by others who drink is no easy feat, and Single Drunk Female’s central character learned that firsthand in Thursday’s double-episode premiere. The Freeform comedy follows Sam Fink (played by Sofia Black-D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic whose embarrassingly public breakdown within the series’ first few minutes marked a new low. She was fired from her job for showing up drunk, was sentenced to rehab and community service after accidentally hitting her former boss in the eye with a phone, and moved back in with her overbearing mother Carol (Ally Sheedy). After a 30-day stint in rehab, Sam began her sobriety...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
Houston Chronicle

In the fantastic new dramedies 'Single Drunk Female' and 'As We See It,' it's never too late to grow up

If 28-year-old Samantha Fink, a writer in New York forced to move back home, weren't in so much denial, she'd pray for the serenity to become merely a train wreck. In the first episode of the new dramedy "Single Drunk Female," Sam (Sofia Black-D'Elia) nearly blinds her boss, destroys two cars and ends up in jail, "covered in, like, 50 kinds of urine." When she lands a job as a grocery-store cashier, her put-upon mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy), congratulates her a little too honestly: "I'm proud of you. Definitely did not think you could do it."
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ozark' Season 4, Part 2's Release Month Revealed

Ozark has just been out on Netflix for barely over a day, but we already know when the next batch of episodes will arrive. For those who've already devoured all seven episodes of Season 4, Part 1, you won't have to wait too long for more episodes, according to one Ozark director. On Friday, Amanda Marsalis, who directed six episodes of the Netflix crime drama, said that Ozark Season 4, Part 2's release date will be some time in May.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy