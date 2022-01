Adult Weighted Blanket Queen Size(15lbs 60"x80") Heavy Blanket with Premium Glass Beads Rating: 4 Stars A weighted blanket will be smaller that the same size ordinary blanket because it should cover your body ,not your bed.WHY YOU NEED IT: If you too have problems with sleeping, sleep deprivation or even more serious conditions , then we have an item that can help you get the peaceful sleep you have been dreaming of for a long time: the Waowoo weighted blanket. It will give you a comfortable hugging feeling and a sweet dreaming night. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from...

AMAZON ・ 2 DAYS AGO