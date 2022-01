The latest COVID surge has strained a lot of businesses, including Section Pharmacy, which serves patients in Jackson and DeKalb counties in the hills of northeast Alabama. COVID has forced staff members into quarantine. But instead of shutting down, pharmacist and owner Monica Payne has extended her hours and services. She converted a room in the pharmacy into a four-bed infusion center that opens as early as 6:30 a.m. to serve COVID-positive patients before she opens her doors to the public.

