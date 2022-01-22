ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falynn Guobadia Says Kenya Moore Told Her About Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia’s Engagement

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsha Williams and Falynn Guobadia’s fallout led to headlines. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say already about Porsha Williams‘ engagement. They were shocked she began a romance with Simon Guobadia. When he appeared on the show, he was married to Falynn Guobadia. And...

Comments / 43

MegaTroy & Griffany
6d ago

When Falynn invited the girls over for a pool party I thought it was strange how Simon had himself a special seat, laid back, smoking a cigar --- watching the girls splashing and dancing around in their bikinis. And Porsha put on a show. she Knew he was watching her.

Reply
31
Laney S
6d ago

falynn moved on in a new relationship however she and Porsha are not actual friends. However it looked to me Porsha set her eyes on Falynn ex husband, this is why you dont introduce your husband to no friend or so call pretend friend. if i have a girl day with my friends my husband will be off with his pals playing golf or something

Reply(3)
36
jackie
5d ago

Kenya is a miserable person and misery loves company. I see her getting old as a lonely old lady.

Reply
17
