JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Attack On Titan could not be more different, with the latter diving into much darker subject matter in the battle between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley than the world of the Joestars and Stands. However, one fan artist has smashed the two series together in one fusion artwork that imagines what Eren Jaeger might have looked like as a Stand user himself, fitting right in with the Joestars and their enemies.

