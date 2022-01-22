ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmund White's new novel 'A Previous Life' is a steamy, but very real, romance story

By Scott Simon
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago

Scott Simon asks Edmund White about his new novel, "A Previous Life." Scott Simon is one of America's...

www.ctpublic.org

