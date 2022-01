The first half saw a relatively close game with Pacelli leading the contest by 7 points, 21-14 at the break. In the second half, the Blackhawks were able to close the gap to 3, 28-25 at the 13:30 mark. But the Cardinals were able to pull ahead again by 6, leading 36-30 at the 5:45 mark in the second half. The Blackhawks were able to make another charge late in the game, finding themselves down just 2 points, 36-38 at the 1:50 mark. This score stayed until just 13 seconds left in the game.

PORT EDWARDS, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO