PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday officially inaugurated 19M, Chanel's hub for its specialty workshops on the border between Paris and its northern suburb of Aubervilliers, lauding it as an example for perpetuating craft traditions precious to the nation's economy. "The professions you represent are crucial," he told an audience that included many of the 600 artisans who work in the building, as well as Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot and Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer. "Luxury, fashion and art and craft professions in our country are a flagship. They represent 600,000 jobs today,"...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO