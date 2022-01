The wife of the only Black Supreme Court Justice currently serving on the nation’s highest court has ties to white nationalist organizations. According to an investigative report by The New Yorker, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas co-hosted and spoke at a banquet that was part of a conference attended by the founder of the Oath Keepers. Federal prosecutors have previously accused the Oath Keepers of planning out attacks on the US Capitol and holding trainings the weeks before January 6, 2021.

