Antonio Rudiger 'Fully Committed' to Chelsea Despite Contract Uncertainty

By Matt Debono
 6 days ago

Antonio Rudiger is 'fully committed' to Chelsea despite being out of contract at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is, as it stands, set to leave on a free transfer this summer when he contract expires.

Rudiger and Chelsea have been unable to agree a new deal as of yet due to differing views and stances over wages as the Germany international holds out for £200,000-a-week.

Talks have resumed in recent weeks with positivity growing, however it remains unclear over whether or not the club will be able to strike a deal with the central defender.

Rudiger commented on his future and insists he is still fully focussed and committed to the cause for as long as he is here.

He told Sky Sports: "Fully committed as always. Down to the cause. Another day between my side and the club."

On his future, he added: "Of course you need to listen to the missus! You have to think about your family.

"I always said my kids were born here in London. That tells you my family feels great here. The rest is up to other people, they also have to make decisions. Then we will see if we come together or not."

Rudiger isn't getting distracted by any of the speculation as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all show interest.

"I find it easy to do," replied Rudiger on not letting rumours affect his football,

"because these are not only words that I'm saying that I'm fully committed to the cause. I think I've shown it.

"There were also much worse times than this so, for me, I find it easy. I am focused on what is happening here, on the pitch.

"I owe it to everyone here around the club - the coach, my teammates, my family. That's why for me, I am only focused about the important things."

Tuchel confirmed negotiations and talks continue between all parties, however there hasn't been any significant movement in the hope of agreeing an extension ahead of the summer.

The Chelsea boss said: “You know how I was full of praise for him, well deserved. You know how important he is, I said many times. This is the importance he has, he deserves at the moment. The talks, negotiations are ongoing. No news. If we talk about the if, if it happens.”

Yardbarker

“Encouraging talks” between Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger

The interminable saga of Chelsea’s free transfers continues, you’ll be happy to hear. At times it’s looked 100% certain that Antonio Rudiger will leave the club for nothing this summer, and the defender has done little to comfort fans on that front, always saying nice things about the club but never saying he’s staying.
Absolute Chelsea

Mason Mount Eyes Club World Cup Glory With Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is eyeing Club World Cup glory next month as he looks to make history as part of the first Blues side to lift the trophy. Thomas Tuchel's men travel to Abu Dhabi in February to compete in the tournament following last season's Champions League triumph. Speaking...
FanSided

Real Madrid missing out on Antonio Rudiger could lead to a better CB signing

Real Madrid have had a bunch of options to choose from at centre-back. Obviously, it’s a position that needs some sort of reinforcement considering the sheer lack of depth there is. If you look past David Alaba and Eder Militao, the two starting centre-backs — both of whom have been amazing so far this season — there is not much going on.
