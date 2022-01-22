ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Interested in €30M-Rated Stuttgart Left-Back Borna Sosa

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa has attracted the interest of Chelsea this month, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is on the hunt for a new wing-back in January after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season following knee surgery, while Reece James suffered a hamstring tear which has seen him just return to the grass earlier this week.

Sergino Dest and Lucas Digne, who has now moved to Aston Villa, have both been options, however recalling Emerson Palmieri from Lyon is the preferred option. But the French side, despite being offered £3 million in compensation, are reluctant to let him leave before the end of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJRQo_0dswaJrf00
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Sergino Dest remains an option this month, but who will they end up with, if anybody? Time is running out for the Blues ahead of the January 31 deadline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ry9N_0dswaJrf00
IMAGO / Just Pictures

As per Sky Germany, Chelsea have added another name to their list of possible left-back targets. Sosa, 24, has played 17 times this term which has seen him play in a variety of position, highlighting his versatility.

He has played at left-back and right-midfield this season, but predominantly in left-midfield, as per Transfermarkt - 15 out of his 17 appearances.

Aston Villa held talks before landing Digne, while Inter Milan are also reportedly keen on the Croatian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05d3dG_0dswaJrf00
IMAGO / Passion2Press

Stuttgart are claimed to want around €30 million for the 24-year-old who has three more years left on his current deal.

Chelsea have just over a week to go until the January transfer window closes. Tuchel is hoping to make a signing this month, but there are no signs of any major movement at Stamford Bridge,.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emerson Palmieri
Person
Borna Sosa
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left Back#French#Time#Croatian
Daily Mail

Traore furore! Wolves star Adama is finalising a loan move to BARCELONA after snubbing a permanent Tottenham switch, leaving Antonio Conte still stuck with none of the signings he demanded from Daniel Levy

Adama Traore is finalising a loan move to Barcelona after his switch to Tottenham stalled. The Spanish side are offering a loan with £30million option to buy for the 26-year old. Traore was expected to join Tottenham this week but was not sold on the idea of converting to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle facing struggle to make more signings before transfer deadline

Newcastle’s hunt for further January recruits is destined to go down to the wire as selling clubs dig in for a fight.The Magpies, in their first transfer window under Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, have spent the last two weeks striving to add to their earlier signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.However, they have been met with stern resistance by clubs either determined not to sell their best players this month, or intent on not doing so until they have squeezed every last penny they can out of the Premier League’s newest financial power.Newcastle’s search has sparked daily speculation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
810
Followers
6K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy