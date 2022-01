This is a rough article just to help collect some info on the two sports. I'm not going to write a beautiful essay. "Overall, the US Open 2019 had generated close to $350 million in revenue. On the other hand, the 2019 French Open’s number stood at $255 million. Similarly, Australian Open registered similar numbers to US Open and Wimbledon stood closer to $300 million. This huge deficit of Roland Garros is because of ticket sales.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO