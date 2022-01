As blockchain grows into its own ecosystems and sub-ecosystems, it’s only a matter of time before the technology branches out into different creative corners. This was absolutely true of the dot.com era when companies like Amazon were originally online book retailers and eventually took over many different industries such as logistics and AWS services. Not everyone can be an Amazon but the Web 2.0 era started in a much different place than it is today. This is shown as it transformed into the smartphone era.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 HOURS AGO