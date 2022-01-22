Keys to victory for Titans in divisional round vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans (No.1 seed) host the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 4 seed) in a hugely important AFC divisional round playoff matchup that will see the winner advance to the AFC Championship Game.

This is a showdown between two deserving organizations with passionate and loyal fanbases that have both dealt with a ton of mediocre-at-best times in years past.

Cincinnati comes into the game with a high-flying offensive attack, while Tennessee is the big bad bully looking to punch you in the mouth on both sides of the ball.

The Titans are coming off the bye and are the healthiest they’ve been in quite some time. The Bengals, on the other hand, won their first playoff game in over three decades and are looking to ride that momentum further into the playoffs.

Something has got to give between these two AFC juggernauts, so let’s dive into what Tennessee must accomplish in order to secure their spot in the AFC title game next Sunday.

Make Joe Burrow uncomfortable without blitzing

Arguably the biggest key to victory on Saturday depends on Tennessee’s relentless front-four. The Titans’ defensive line has been tenacious all year long. Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Harold Landry, and Bud Dupree combined to account for 32.5 out of the teams’ 43 sacks on the year.

Against remaining playoff quarterbacks alone, this season Tennessee’s front-four tallied:

Eight quarterback hits and three sacks on Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

Nine quarterback hits and four sacks on Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes

11 quarterback hits and five sacks on Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford

What really separates this group from your average front-four is their ability to get after the quarterback without having to blitz. This allows the defense to drop more bodies into coverage.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Titans have only blitzed on 18 percent of their defensive snaps this season, second-fewest in the NFL. Tennessee has also accumulated a total of 35 sacks when only bringing four-man rushes, the second-most in the NFL.

The Titans must be successful in continuing this trend on Saturday if they want to secure their second AFC Championship appearance in three years.

Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, excels when facing the blitz, so doing so is often asking for trouble. He’s not the type of quarterback that’s going to panic when he diagnoses an upcoming blitz.

Blitzing against a cerebral quarterback like Burrow has more cons than pros. If the Titans are going to win, Tennessee needs to be able to get pressure without having to blitz so the rest of the defense can focus on clogging up throwing lanes and making the LSU legend be decisive and precise with his throws.

Burrow’s overall quarterback rating (QBR) drops by 34.6 points when he is not blitzed.

It cannot be overstated enough how crucial it is that the Titans’ defense prevents the Bengals’ offense from getting comfortable. Cincinnati has built one of the most high-powered offenses in the league seemingly overnight.

The Bengals have one of the best young wide receivers in the game in Ja’Marr Chase, along with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to make arguably the best triplet of wide receivers in the NFL.

Cincinnati has accounted for eight 50-plus yard touchdowns this season (most in NFL), and Ja’Marr Chase is responsible for five of those alone. The phenomenal rookie wideout himself had more 50-plus yard touchdowns than 29 total teams.

There’s no doubt that the Bengals quarterback and his stable of weapons are going to have their moments, they’re too good not to. But the key is to limit those moments and make sure they are few and far between.

The easiest way to ensure that happens is by consistently making the Bengals quarterback uncomfortable with a relentless pass rush upfront, combined with fundamentally sound coverage on the backend.

If Tennessee’s defense can accomplish this against the young superstar quarterback, their chances of winning on Saturday increase exponentially.

Get the superstars involved early and often

As hard as it is to believe, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, and Julio Jones have only played 120 out of a 1,130 possible snaps together this season due to each dealing with injuries.

At one point, Henry, Brown, and Jones were all on the injured reserve list at the exact same time. As horrible as those times were, they may have been the biggest blessing in disguise when it’s all said and done depending on how the next month plays out.

The Titans are entering the playoffs the healthiest they have been in quite some time, especially on offense. Tennessee hasn’t had their top three weapons on the field together since Week 7, back when the offense was averaging over 28 points per game and over seven yards per play.

The return of King Henry has the potential to take this offense to the type of heights we all envisioned when we saw the offense’s personnel on paper throughout the offseason.

At minimum, Henry’s presence will force linebackers and defensive backs to bite harder on play-action, which could allow the passing attack to thrive.

Unfortunately, mostly due to injury issues, the Titans still haven’t had that game where Henry, Brown, and Jones are all rolling at the same time. If they can accomplish that later on today, they should be hard to beat in front of a raucous home crowd.

No self-inflicted wounds

The thought of Tennessee’s spectacular 2021 season coming to an end due to self-inflicted wounds would be one of the harder things for this fanbase to stomach in recent memory.

Titans fans still get nauseous at the thought of what happened the last time Tennessee had the No. 1 seed. Four turnovers by the offense ultimately helped put a knife in what was a special 2008 season.

Titans fans to this day are left wondering, “what if?”

Tennessee must prevent that from happening this time around. If the Bengals are going to win, Tennessee must make sure it’s because the Bengals simply beat them and not because they were aided by turnovers and/or back-breaking penalties.

Anytime the Titans have lost this season, it’s often been because Tennessee can’t protect the football, or they bail the opposing team out with boneheaded penalties.

The Bengals are a fantastic team that will be difficult to beat. The Titans cannot afford to make it harder on themselves with self-inflicted wounds.

If Tennessee is able to play a fundamentally sound and clean game, they should have enough talent to avoid a gut-wrenching upset.