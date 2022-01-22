ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Keys to victory for Titans in divisional round vs. Bengals

By Shaun Calderon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7IsQ_0dswXBlO00

The Tennessee Titans (No.1 seed) host the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 4 seed) in a hugely important AFC divisional round playoff matchup that will see the winner advance to the AFC Championship Game.

This is a showdown between two deserving organizations with passionate and loyal fanbases that have both dealt with a ton of mediocre-at-best times in years past.

Cincinnati comes into the game with a high-flying offensive attack, while Tennessee is the big bad bully looking to punch you in the mouth on both sides of the ball.

The Titans are coming off the bye and are the healthiest they’ve been in quite some time. The Bengals, on the other hand, won their first playoff game in over three decades and are looking to ride that momentum further into the playoffs.

Something has got to give between these two AFC juggernauts, so let’s dive into what Tennessee must accomplish in order to secure their spot in the AFC title game next Sunday.

Make Joe Burrow uncomfortable without blitzing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfim4_0dswXBlO00
AP Photo/Wade Payne

Arguably the biggest key to victory on Saturday depends on Tennessee’s relentless front-four. The Titans’ defensive line has been tenacious all year long. Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Harold Landry, and Bud Dupree combined to account for 32.5 out of the teams’ 43 sacks on the year.

Against remaining playoff quarterbacks alone, this season Tennessee’s front-four tallied:

  • Eight quarterback hits and three sacks on Buffalo’s Josh Allen.
  • Nine quarterback hits and four sacks on Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes
  • 11 quarterback hits and five sacks on Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford

What really separates this group from your average front-four is their ability to get after the quarterback without having to blitz. This allows the defense to drop more bodies into coverage.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Titans have only blitzed on 18 percent of their defensive snaps this season, second-fewest in the NFL. Tennessee has also accumulated a total of 35 sacks when only bringing four-man rushes, the second-most in the NFL.

The Titans must be successful in continuing this trend on Saturday if they want to secure their second AFC Championship appearance in three years.

Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, excels when facing the blitz, so doing so is often asking for trouble. He’s not the type of quarterback that’s going to panic when he diagnoses an upcoming blitz.

Blitzing against a cerebral quarterback like Burrow has more cons than pros. If the Titans are going to win, Tennessee needs to be able to get pressure without having to blitz so the rest of the defense can focus on clogging up throwing lanes and making the LSU legend be decisive and precise with his throws.

Burrow’s overall quarterback rating (QBR) drops by 34.6 points when he is not blitzed.

It cannot be overstated enough how crucial it is that the Titans’ defense prevents the Bengals’ offense from getting comfortable. Cincinnati has built one of the most high-powered offenses in the league seemingly overnight.

The Bengals have one of the best young wide receivers in the game in Ja’Marr Chase, along with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to make arguably the best triplet of wide receivers in the NFL.

Cincinnati has accounted for eight 50-plus yard touchdowns this season (most in NFL), and Ja’Marr Chase is responsible for five of those alone. The phenomenal rookie wideout himself had more 50-plus yard touchdowns than 29 total teams.

There’s no doubt that the Bengals quarterback and his stable of weapons are going to have their moments, they’re too good not to. But the key is to limit those moments and make sure they are few and far between.

The easiest way to ensure that happens is by consistently making the Bengals quarterback uncomfortable with a relentless pass rush upfront, combined with fundamentally sound coverage on the backend.

If Tennessee’s defense can accomplish this against the young superstar quarterback, their chances of winning on Saturday increase exponentially.

Get the superstars involved early and often

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1joIp8_0dswXBlO00
AP Photo/John Froschauer

As hard as it is to believe, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, and Julio Jones have only played 120 out of a 1,130 possible snaps together this season due to each dealing with injuries.

At one point, Henry, Brown, and Jones were all on the injured reserve list at the exact same time. As horrible as those times were, they may have been the biggest blessing in disguise when it’s all said and done depending on how the next month plays out.

The Titans are entering the playoffs the healthiest they have been in quite some time, especially on offense. Tennessee hasn’t had their top three weapons on the field together since Week 7, back when the offense was averaging over 28 points per game and over seven yards per play.

The return of King Henry has the potential to take this offense to the type of heights we all envisioned when we saw the offense’s personnel on paper throughout the offseason.

At minimum, Henry’s presence will force linebackers and defensive backs to bite harder on play-action, which could allow the passing attack to thrive.

Unfortunately, mostly due to injury issues, the Titans still haven’t had that game where Henry, Brown, and Jones are all rolling at the same time. If they can accomplish that later on today, they should be hard to beat in front of a raucous home crowd.

No self-inflicted wounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8X5f_0dswXBlO00
Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The thought of Tennessee’s spectacular 2021 season coming to an end due to self-inflicted wounds would be one of the harder things for this fanbase to stomach in recent memory.

Titans fans still get nauseous at the thought of what happened the last time Tennessee had the No. 1 seed. Four turnovers by the offense ultimately helped put a knife in what was a special 2008 season.

Titans fans to this day are left wondering, “what if?”

Tennessee must prevent that from happening this time around. If the Bengals are going to win, Tennessee must make sure it’s because the Bengals simply beat them and not because they were aided by turnovers and/or back-breaking penalties.

Anytime the Titans have lost this season, it’s often been because Tennessee can’t protect the football, or they bail the opposing team out with boneheaded penalties.

The Bengals are a fantastic team that will be difficult to beat. The Titans cannot afford to make it harder on themselves with self-inflicted wounds.

If Tennessee is able to play a fundamentally sound and clean game, they should have enough talent to avoid a gut-wrenching upset.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for AFC, NFC Championship: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow erupt for a combined 800 yards passing

The NFL is down to its final four teams, and a trip to Super Bowl LVI is on the line when Championship Weekend kicks off on Sunday. It was an absolutely wild divisional round slate during which every single game was determined on the final play of the game. Now, the Chiefs and Bengals remain in the AFC, while it'll be the 49ers and Rams duking it out for the NFC title.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Dianna Russini
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Ja'marr Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl On Cbs#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc#Titans#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Prop Bets Payday: Conference championships player prop picks and predictions

The field of teams in Super Bowl LVI contention has been whittled down to four and each has a legitimate reason to believe they’re going to hoist the Lombardi Trophy Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. For that to happen, star players are going to have to step up and be heard from. Below, we look at 5 NFL player prop bets for Championship Week and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

72K+
Followers
118K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy