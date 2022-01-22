ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Vegas releases odds for Saturday's slate in college basketball

By Jonathan Wagner about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T17i7_0dswUPU100
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images.

Saturday’s college basketball slate should be another good one. Every weekend, the nation has seen multiple upsets, and this weekend seems poised for similar results. Ahead of Saturday’s action, Vegas Insider has released the latest odds for the entire slate.

Vegas’ odds for Saturday’s slate

Rutgers at Minnesota (-1.5)

West Virginia at Texas Tech (-9.5)

Virginia Tech (-6) at Boston College

Syracuse at Duke (-11.5)

Villanova (-14.5) at Georgetown

Vanderbilt at Florida (-7)

Kentucky at Auburn (-3)

Oklahoma State at Texas (-8)

Florida State at Miami (-2.5)

Baylor (-3) at Oklahoma

Georgia at South Carolina (-10)

Missouri State at Loyola-Chicago (-7)

TCU at Iowa State (-6)

Kansas (-7) at Kansas State

Notre Dame at Louisville (-1.5)

Ole Miss at Mississippi State (-12)

Virginia at NC State (-2)

Penn State at Iowa (-9)

Pittsburgh at Clemson (-9.5)

Louisiana State at Tennessee (-4)

Missouri at Alabama (-17)

East Carolina at Houston (-19.5)

USC (-6) at Utah

North Carolina at Wake Forest (-2)

Texas A&M at Arkansas (-8)

Portland at BYU (-20)

UCLA (-5) at Colorado

Arizona State at Stanford (-6)

The Vegas Insider odds were last updated on Saturday, January 22 at 8:16 a.m. ET.

Saturday’s slate includes two top 25 matchups

While there are just two games on Saturday between two AP top 25 ranked teams, the slate is still full of exciting games. The best matchup of the day is undoubtedly No. 12 Kentucky traveling to take on No. 2 Auburn. Kentucky is red hot, while Auburn has remained steady at 17-1. Then, No. 13 LSU travels to take on No. 24 Tennessee.

Kentucky and Auburn will undoubtedly be the highlight of what should be an exciting day in college basketball. Vegas lists Auburn as a four-point favorite in the game. Vegas also gives Tennessee better odds over LSU, with the Volunteers listed as 5.5-point favorites.

Other intriguing games on Saturday’s slate include Syracuse at No. 6 Duke, No. 5 Baylor at Oklahoma, No. 9 UCLA at Colorado, and West Virginia at No. 18 Texas Tech.

No. 10 Houston also hosts East Carolina on Saturday. The Pirates just pulled off an upset against Memphis before falling in a close game to UCF. ECU defeated Houston last season.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Report: Louisville, Chris Mack negotiate to shockingly low settlement

There is more breaking news coming out of the ongoing saga between the Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team and coach Chris Mack. Earlier reports came out on Tuesday surrounding Mack and the program from Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. He said Mack’s future was being discussed” by school leadership at Louisville. Nothing had been finalized at the time but a potential move could be made soon. Those reports have since then been confirmed and the two are working on a formal divorce.
NBA
On3.com

John Calipari discusses Chris Mack's firing at Louisville

John Calipari was recently asked about the situation unfolding at his in-state rival, with Louisville head coach Chris Mack getting fired earlier this week. According to Kyle Tucker, who covers the Kentucky Wildcats for the Athletic, Calipari gave a sympathetic response when asked about Mack. Tucker shared a tweet that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
On3.com

Oregon State wide receiver enters transfer portal

Oregon State wide receiver Champ Flemings has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former three-star recruit is a California native with four years of experience in the Pac-12. Stay up to date on the latest news with On3’s Transfer Portal Wire. Champ Flemings has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#East Carolina#Rutgers#Texas Tech#Boston College Syracuse#Duke#Loyola Chicago#Tcu#Nc State#Clemson#Louisiana State#Texas A M#Byu#Stanford#The Vegas Insider#Ap#Auburn#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
On3.com

Adam Anderson reportedly moving on from Georgia Football

Adam Anderson has decided to move on from College Football and prepare for the NFL Draft. According to Seth Emerson of The Athletic, the now former Georgia outside linebacker is no longer trying to return to the team in Athens amidst legal controversy stemming from his felony rape charge in November. He played four seasons for the Bulldogs totaling 68 tackles including a career-high 32 in 2021 with 5.5. coming for loss.
NFL
On3.com

2023 wing Coen Carr announces top list of schools

Despite being unranked, Coen Carr, a 6-foot-7 small forward originally from Atlanta has seen his recruitment start to heat up in recent months. The athletic wing now plays at Legacy Early College in Greenville, South Carolina, a part of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC). This elite high school basketball league features the nation’s top teams, such as Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Sunrise Christian Academy, and others. The games air on ESPN, giving the players who participate in this conference, ample amounts of exposure.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy