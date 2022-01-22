Vegas releases odds for Saturday's slate in college basketball

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images.

Saturday’s college basketball slate should be another good one. Every weekend, the nation has seen multiple upsets, and this weekend seems poised for similar results. Ahead of Saturday’s action, Vegas Insider has released the latest odds for the entire slate.

Vegas’ odds for Saturday’s slate

Rutgers at Minnesota (-1.5)

West Virginia at Texas Tech (-9.5)

Virginia Tech (-6) at Boston College

Syracuse at Duke (-11.5)

Villanova (-14.5) at Georgetown

Vanderbilt at Florida (-7)

Kentucky at Auburn (-3)

Oklahoma State at Texas (-8)

Florida State at Miami (-2.5)

Baylor (-3) at Oklahoma

Georgia at South Carolina (-10)

Missouri State at Loyola-Chicago (-7)

TCU at Iowa State (-6)

Kansas (-7) at Kansas State

Notre Dame at Louisville (-1.5)

Ole Miss at Mississippi State (-12)

Virginia at NC State (-2)

Penn State at Iowa (-9)

Pittsburgh at Clemson (-9.5)

Louisiana State at Tennessee (-4)

Missouri at Alabama (-17)

East Carolina at Houston (-19.5)

USC (-6) at Utah

North Carolina at Wake Forest (-2)

Texas A&M at Arkansas (-8)

Portland at BYU (-20)

UCLA (-5) at Colorado

Arizona State at Stanford (-6)

The Vegas Insider odds were last updated on Saturday, January 22 at 8:16 a.m. ET.

Saturday’s slate includes two top 25 matchups

While there are just two games on Saturday between two AP top 25 ranked teams, the slate is still full of exciting games. The best matchup of the day is undoubtedly No. 12 Kentucky traveling to take on No. 2 Auburn. Kentucky is red hot, while Auburn has remained steady at 17-1. Then, No. 13 LSU travels to take on No. 24 Tennessee.

Kentucky and Auburn will undoubtedly be the highlight of what should be an exciting day in college basketball. Vegas lists Auburn as a four-point favorite in the game. Vegas also gives Tennessee better odds over LSU, with the Volunteers listed as 5.5-point favorites.

Other intriguing games on Saturday’s slate include Syracuse at No. 6 Duke, No. 5 Baylor at Oklahoma, No. 9 UCLA at Colorado, and West Virginia at No. 18 Texas Tech.

No. 10 Houston also hosts East Carolina on Saturday. The Pirates just pulled off an upset against Memphis before falling in a close game to UCF. ECU defeated Houston last season.