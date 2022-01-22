ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas forward could return Saturday against Texas A&M

By Stephen Samra about 8 hours
 6 days ago
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Arkansas could be getting some reinforcements for Saturday’s SEC showdown against Texas A&M. According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Razorbacks forward Kamani Johnson could be back on the court against the Aggies.

“Arkansas’ Kamani Johnson (ankle) is a game-time decision for today’s game against Texas A&M, per Eric Musselman,” tweeted Rothstein. “Averages 3.5 PPG and 3.4 RPG. Hasn’t played since 1/12.”

On the season, Johnson is in his first year with the Razorbacks. Formerly, he was a star for the Little Rock Trojans. However – as Rothstein mentions – Johnson has been sidelined since 1/12 with his aforementioned ankle injury.

Prior to the injury, Johnson was finding his place in the Arkansas rotation. Thus far, the forward has averaged 3.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. His best performance of the season came against Elon in December, when he put up 15 points and brought down seven rebounds.

More on Kamani Johnson, Texas A&M at Arkansas

Earlier in the season, a disappointing three-game losing streak sent Arkansas tumbling out of the Top-25. To make matters worse, the losing streak was punctuated by a 86-81 loss to the Aggies.

Back on January 8th, Arkansas traveled to take on Texas A&M in a game the Razorbacks needed. However, they wouldn’t get it — the Aggies using a furious second-half to defeat Arkansas. Now, the Razorbacks are looking for revenge.

If Arkansas is to find a victory, guard JD Notae will be a huge piece. Even though he scored 31 points against Texas A&M earlier this month, it wasn’t enough to defeat the Aggies. He’s been the star of the Razorbacks throughout the season, averaging 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

In addition to Notae, guards Au’Diese Toney, Chris Lykes, Stanley Umude and Davonte Davis are all averaging more than ten points per game. It’ll be a group effort for Arkansas to defeat Texas A&M on Saturday.

As for Texas A&M, their eight game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday with a loss to Kentucky. Now, the Aggies will be looking to begin a new streak against the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Moreover, leading the way for Texas A&M is guard Quenton Jackson. The Aggies star is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Additionally, forward Henry Coleman III and guard Marcus Williams are both averaging over ten points per game, as well.

Arkansas and Texas A&M are both attempting to get their seasons back on track. When they face off on Saturday, we’ll see which team is able to do so.

NBA
