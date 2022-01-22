Auburn guard status upgraded for showdown against Kentucky

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As Auburn readies to welcome Kentucky to town for an anticipated SEC showdown, the Tigers are hoping a piece of their rotation could help them look for a victory. After originally stating that he was out for Saturday’s game, Bruce Pearl is walking back his comments on guard Lior Berman.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Pearl is now stating that Berman has a shot to play against Kentucky.

“Bruce Pearl now tells me that Auburn’s Lior Berman (undisclosed) will go through warmups and see how he feels before making a decision on his status for today’s game against Kentucky,” Rothstein tweeted. “Averages 2.7 PPG, shoots 50% from 3-point range.”

On the season, Berman averages 10.6 minutes per game. If he has to miss the showdown, Auburn will be forced to make up his minutes. Time will tell if Lior Berman is out like Pearl originally stated, or if the guard suits up for the Tigers against Kentucky.

More on Kentucky at Auburn, SEC Showdown

When Kentucky travels to Auburn Arena on Saturday, the stakes will be through the roof. The Wildcats are looking to continue their climb up the Top 25, while the Tigers are searching for a long-elusive No. 1 ranking in the polls.

First, Kentucky will be led into battle against Auburn by forward Oscar Tshiebwe. On the season, he’s been a monster — averaging 16.1 points and 14.8 rebounds per game.

Additionally, the Wildcats boats four other players averaging over ten points per game. Guars TyTy Washington Jr. (14.2 PPG), Kellan Grady (11.4 PPG), Sahvir Wheeler (10.4 PPG) and forward Keion Brooks Jr. (10.4 PPG) will be helping Tshiebwe against Auburn.

On the other hand, Auburn has plenty of talent littered throughout their roster, as well. First, leading the charge for the Tigers is forward Jabari Smith. On the season thus far, Smith is averaging 15.8 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game.

In addition to Smith, Auburn’s Wendell Green Jr. is having a great season. The guard is averaging 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Afterwards, guard K.D. Johnson and forward Walker Kessler are both averaging over ten points per game for the Tigers.

Earlier this week, Auburn took care of business against Georgia — defeating the Bulldogs 83-60. As for the Wildcats, they came off a huge win against Tennessee to defeat Texas A&M on the road. With both teams bringing winning streaks to Saturday’s showdown, something has to give.

Auburn Arena will be the sight of a hard-fought, wildly-anticipated game on Saturday. Whether Auburn or Kentucky leaves with a victory will shape the remainder of the college basketball season.