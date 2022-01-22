ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, KY

Auburn guard status upgraded for showdown against Kentucky

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAUPT_0dswTz1q00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As Auburn readies to welcome Kentucky to town for an anticipated SEC showdown, the Tigers are hoping a piece of their rotation could help them look for a victory. After originally stating that he was out for Saturday’s game, Bruce Pearl is walking back his comments on guard Lior Berman.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Pearl is now stating that Berman has a shot to play against Kentucky.

“Bruce Pearl now tells me that Auburn’s Lior Berman (undisclosed) will go through warmups and see how he feels before making a decision on his status for today’s game against Kentucky,” Rothstein tweeted. “Averages 2.7 PPG, shoots 50% from 3-point range.”

On the season, Berman averages 10.6 minutes per game. If he has to miss the showdown, Auburn will be forced to make up his minutes. Time will tell if Lior Berman is out like Pearl originally stated, or if the guard suits up for the Tigers against Kentucky.

More on Kentucky at Auburn, SEC Showdown

When Kentucky travels to Auburn Arena on Saturday, the stakes will be through the roof. The Wildcats are looking to continue their climb up the Top 25, while the Tigers are searching for a long-elusive No. 1 ranking in the polls.

First, Kentucky will be led into battle against Auburn by forward Oscar Tshiebwe. On the season, he’s been a monster — averaging 16.1 points and 14.8 rebounds per game.

Additionally, the Wildcats boats four other players averaging over ten points per game. Guars TyTy Washington Jr. (14.2 PPG), Kellan Grady (11.4 PPG), Sahvir Wheeler (10.4 PPG) and forward Keion Brooks Jr. (10.4 PPG) will be helping Tshiebwe against Auburn.

On the other hand, Auburn has plenty of talent littered throughout their roster, as well. First, leading the charge for the Tigers is forward Jabari Smith. On the season thus far, Smith is averaging 15.8 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game.

In addition to Smith, Auburn’s Wendell Green Jr. is having a great season. The guard is averaging 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Afterwards, guard K.D. Johnson and forward Walker Kessler are both averaging over ten points per game for the Tigers.

Earlier this week, Auburn took care of business against Georgia — defeating the Bulldogs 83-60. As for the Wildcats, they came off a huge win against Tennessee to defeat Texas A&M on the road. With both teams bringing winning streaks to Saturday’s showdown, something has to give.

Auburn Arena will be the sight of a hard-fought, wildly-anticipated game on Saturday. Whether Auburn or Kentucky leaves with a victory will shape the remainder of the college basketball season.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star WR Shamar Porter commits to KENTUCKY

How about a surprise Friday afternoon Yahtzee? The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a major commitment from one of the nation’s top pass-catchers, Shamar Porter. Porter is considered a high-level four-star recruit, according to the On3 Consensus, and a borderline top 150 player from the class of 2023. Clocking in at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, the Ensworth High School (TN) product chose Kentucky over the likes of Tennessee, Georgia, Cincinnati, Indiana, Clemson, Ole Miss, Penn State, and several other Division I programs.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

WATCH: Calipari, Wheeler, and Brooks preview the Kansas game

It’s Big 12/SEC Challenge season and this year’s matchup has Kentucky Basketball on a flight to Lawrence, Kansas, as we speak. Saturday night, the Wildcats will play the fifth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks with ESPN College Gameday in town to preview the game before tip-off. Before take-off, John Calipari and...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Auburn, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Auburn, KY
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Auburn, KY
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
On3.com

2023 wing Coen Carr announces top list of schools

Despite being unranked, Coen Carr, a 6-foot-7 small forward originally from Atlanta has seen his recruitment start to heat up in recent months. The athletic wing now plays at Legacy Early College in Greenville, South Carolina, a part of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC). This elite high school basketball league features the nation’s top teams, such as Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Sunrise Christian Academy, and others. The games air on ESPN, giving the players who participate in this conference, ample amounts of exposure.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

4-star offensive lineman Luke Brown down to 8 schools

Paris (Tenn.) Henry County offensive lineman Luke Brown is down to eight schools, he announced Friday on Instagram. Brown is the No. 234 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 interior offensive lineman and the No. 5 junior prospect in the state of Tennessee.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Kellan Grady
Person
Bruce Pearl
On3.com

4-star cornerback Khamari Terrell commits to Oregon

Killeen (Texas) Shoemaker cornerback Khamari Terrell has committed to Oregon, he announced Friday evening. Terrell is the No. 218 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 24 cornerback and the No. 38 senior prospect in the state of Texas.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Transfer Portal Report: SEC West

Roster construction never stops in college football. The transfer portal has made recruiting even more important for all programs. In the SEC, everything just means more and that holds with transfer recruitment. The league wins on signing day, and we are seeing that also starting to play out in the transfer portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

John Calipari discusses Chris Mack's firing at Louisville

John Calipari was recently asked about the situation unfolding at his in-state rival, with Louisville head coach Chris Mack getting fired earlier this week. According to Kyle Tucker, who covers the Kentucky Wildcats for the Athletic, Calipari gave a sympathetic response when asked about Mack. Tucker shared a tweet that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Arena#Auburn Guard#Sec#Tigers#Cbs Sports#Time
On3.com

Nate Oats explains how Alabama uses analytics in evaluating play

Alabama has struggled as of late on the basketball court. The Crimson Tide began the year 8-1, but now sit at 13-7 and have lost four out of their last six games. Alabama head coach Nate Oats joined the Paul Finebaum Show earlier in the week, where he discussed Alabama’s struggles and how analytics play into his evaluation of the team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
On3.com

Rhyne Howard becomes third Kentucky WBB player to score 2,000 career points

The talent that Rhyne Howard possesses doesn’t come around all that often. For Kentucky Women’s Basketball, a player of her caliber only comes to Lexington every 40 or so years. Valerie Still (1979-1983) will forever be known as the greatest female hooper to ever suit up for the Wildcats, but Howard continues to build her already Hall of Fame-worthy resume.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Friday night Kentucky Football recruiting notes

Good evening, folks! It was another busy week in the world of Kentucky Athletics and it won’t slow down with the weekend on tap. A top 15 showdown between UK and Blue Blood rival Kansas will take place on the hardwood Saturday night, the latest in a string of ranked road outings for the basketball ‘Cats this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2022 EDGE Jahiem Lawson stays home, commits to Clemson Tigers

Clemson is back in business when it comes to recruiting in the trenches. On Friday, the coaching staff landed a commitment from pass rusher target Jahiem Lawson. Lawson, the No. 91 EDGE prospect in the country, has now become the only defensive lineman pledge in Clemson’s current 2022 class.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy