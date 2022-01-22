ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I wasn’t in a rush.' Why Jarrett Patterson viewed a graduate season at Notre Dame as his best option

By Patrick Engel
Jarrett Patterson signed with Notre Dame in 2018 (Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

For Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson, NFL draft stock mattered less than his own view of his pro readiness. That's why he's back for a fifth year.

