Golf

Golf-Jamieson retains lead into final round in Abu Dhabi

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Scott Jamieson retained a one-shot lead going into the final round of the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi after a four-under-par 68 on Saturday ahead of Shane Lowry and Thomas Pieters. Scotland’s Jamieson struck five birdies, including one on the final hole, to...

