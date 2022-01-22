ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Social media influencer sneaks in, asks questions during Dak Prescott press conference

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYh5t_0dswT0i800
Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers via Getty Images.

With outside media coming in for press conferences, it isn’t unusual to see an unfamiliar face at a press conference in the NFL. That is especially true in the playoffs. But after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers during Wild Card weekend, Dak Prescott had an unusual visitor at his postgame press conference.

A TikTok influencer, finessefave, snuck into Prescott’s press conference at AT&T Stadium. Additionally, finessefave asked Prescott two questions. Prescott was asked about the final play of the game, and also about how the Cowboys came back from an early deficit.

In addition to sneaking in and asking questions at Prescott’s questions, finessefave also posted a video on TikTok about their journey through AT&T Stadium. They walked through the tunnels and other areas by disguising themselves with NFL media vests.

The Cowboys trailed 23-7 to the 49ers in the Wild Card round matchup. But Dallas scored ten unanswered points in the fourth quarter to cut it to 23-17. The Cowboys had the ball late, but the game controversially ended after Prescott attempted a quarterback sneak and was unable to get another play off with no timeouts remaining.

Prescott addressed the controversial ending in his press conference

After the game, Prescott was clear in his press conference. He believed that he got the spike off in time.

“I thought I did (spike the ball in time),” Prescott said. “I didn’t hear what the ref said, what their announcement was. I just saw them running off the field and the Niners running on the field and celebrating, so [I didn’t] [understand] what had happened.”

With another season without a Super Bowl in the books, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman has given the team some seriously harsh criticism. Mike McCarthy is talked about as a possible coach to be replaced, but Aikman believes it runs deeper than that.

“Changing the coach is one thing, but you have to look at how things are run out there (The Star),” Aikman said. “I talk to people in the building and from what I hear is that there’s a lot of dysfunction.

“If you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really at the end of the day, no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn’t get in (to the playoffs).”

Now, the Cowboys attention turns to the offseason. Dallas holds the 24th overall pick int he 2022 NFL Draft. With some key pending free agents and frustration mounting, major changes could be on the way.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: 5 free agent tight ends to replace Dalton Schultz

The Dallas Cowboys are in a state flux at the tight end position. TE1 Dalton Schultz is a free agent who is expected to pull a pretty penny on the open market. And TE2, Blake Jarwin, is a possible cap casualty. Internally, no one appears ready to take over the lead role anytime soon, meaning the Cowboys will have to look for new blood if they decide to move on from Schultz and Jarwin.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Amari Cooper Future? Dallas Cowboys Source Reveals Truth

FRISCO - There is certainly a place for “gut feelings and guesses” when it comes to decisions like the one facing the Dallas Cowboys regarding wide receiver Amari Cooper. “”Gut feelings and guesses” are part of the fun of the NFL offseason. But “fun” aside, the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Social Media Influencer#American Football#Cowboys#Tiktok#Niners
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys news: Sean Payton’s shadow will be present in 2022 for Mike McCarthy

Why Sean Payton’s shadow will loom over Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy - Todd Archer, ESPN.com. It’s going to be hard for Mike McCarthy to ignore the elephant in the room. Once the season starts, McCarthy will be looking over his shoulder the entire time. Every loss will be dissected through the Payton prism. Dak Prescott’s development will be evaluated through the Payton prism. Everything in 2022 will be WWSPD: What would Sean Payton do?
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Kellen Moore News

On Friday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on a local radio show. While he was on the show, he spoke about the Cowboys coaching staff. Although he remained silent on Mike McCarthy’s future last week, Jones made it clear McCarthy was never in danger of losing his job.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders could land big-name DC under Josh McDaniels?

The Las Vegas Raiders may be closing in on a huge head coaching hire, and a notable defensive coordinator may follow. With the Raiders rumored to be pursuing Josh McDaniels as head coach, speculation is already beginning about who may join his potential staff. One name that is surfacing is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy