Social media influencer sneaks in, asks questions during Dak Prescott press conference

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers via Getty Images.

With outside media coming in for press conferences, it isn’t unusual to see an unfamiliar face at a press conference in the NFL. That is especially true in the playoffs. But after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers during Wild Card weekend, Dak Prescott had an unusual visitor at his postgame press conference.

A TikTok influencer, finessefave, snuck into Prescott’s press conference at AT&T Stadium. Additionally, finessefave asked Prescott two questions. Prescott was asked about the final play of the game, and also about how the Cowboys came back from an early deficit.

In addition to sneaking in and asking questions at Prescott’s questions, finessefave also posted a video on TikTok about their journey through AT&T Stadium. They walked through the tunnels and other areas by disguising themselves with NFL media vests.

The Cowboys trailed 23-7 to the 49ers in the Wild Card round matchup. But Dallas scored ten unanswered points in the fourth quarter to cut it to 23-17. The Cowboys had the ball late, but the game controversially ended after Prescott attempted a quarterback sneak and was unable to get another play off with no timeouts remaining.

Prescott addressed the controversial ending in his press conference

After the game, Prescott was clear in his press conference. He believed that he got the spike off in time.

“I thought I did (spike the ball in time),” Prescott said. “I didn’t hear what the ref said, what their announcement was. I just saw them running off the field and the Niners running on the field and celebrating, so [I didn’t] [understand] what had happened.”

With another season without a Super Bowl in the books, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman has given the team some seriously harsh criticism. Mike McCarthy is talked about as a possible coach to be replaced, but Aikman believes it runs deeper than that.

“Changing the coach is one thing, but you have to look at how things are run out there (The Star),” Aikman said. “I talk to people in the building and from what I hear is that there’s a lot of dysfunction.

“If you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really at the end of the day, no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn’t get in (to the playoffs).”

Now, the Cowboys attention turns to the offseason. Dallas holds the 24th overall pick int he 2022 NFL Draft. With some key pending free agents and frustration mounting, major changes could be on the way.