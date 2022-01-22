ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Walker Discusses Manchester City's Ability to Capitalise on Rivals Dropping Points in the Premier League

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 6 days ago
There is a strong argument to suggest that Kyle Walker has been the most consistent player in the Pep Guardiola era, since his big money move from Tottenham in the summer of 2017.

The England international right-back is set for his 126th start in the Premier League against Southampton on Saturday - the second highest out of any player in the City squad since his arrival, which speaks volumes of his reliability in the side.

Speaking ahead of the club's away fixture against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, Kyle Walker discussed Manchester City’s habit of going on consistent winning runs.

We just seem to go on a run when people seem to drop points”, Walker opened.

Some people call it luck, but I don’t think you can have luck this many times throughout the number of seasons that I have been here.”

Walker touched on how such runs stem from the team’s desire to win, saying, “I feel it is the standards we set ourselves as a team. We make sure that in each game, we go out there and the minimum that we want is the three points.”

He added, “I have never been in a team where we draw game, the training ground for the next couple of days is down. That is the standards we have set, definitely over the last five seasons I have been here, that we want to win every game."

When we draw or when we do drop points, it is not acceptable because we know we can do better and we want to achieve those three points”, the Englishman concluded.

Kyle Walker’s words sum up a side that are single-minded towards constantly going for glory and Manchester City's current 12-game winning streak in the Premier League is reflective of this elite mentality.

