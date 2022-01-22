ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ederson's Manchester City Successor in the Works As Rising Goalkeeper Reveals Belief of Becoming Etihad Number One

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 6 days ago
After starting just 11 league games for Accrington Stanley in the first-half of the ongoing season, James Trafford had his loan cut short in favour of a switch to Bolton Wanderers for the second-half of the season.

Having already made his debut for the League One side, the hope remains that the 19-year old’s potential will be recognised and nurtured at Bolton.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio Manchester, relayed by the Manchester Evening News, James Trafford has discussed his ambitions of becoming Manchester City’s number one choice between the sticks in the future.

I believe I will be (Manchester) City number one, one day”, he stated.

The more experience I get with the ball at my feet at Bolton, playing a similar way to how I’ll play one day at City, it’s better for my experience rather than other clubs in League One and elsewhere."

"A lot of clubs play really direct which I don’t see myself doing at City one day,” Trafford closed.

At this present moment, Ederson is firmly the first-choice shot-stopper at the Etihad Stadium, with the Brazilian continually improving season upon season, despite already being one of the most stand-out candidates in his position for a number of years.

In addition, Ederson is contracted to the club till at least 2026, while USA international Zack Steffen is regarded by many to be one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League.

As a result, James Trafford has to remain patient about his lofty ambitions and focus on developing at Bolton Wanderers on loan at this present moment.

The more minutes Trafford gets under his belt at senior level, the better goalkeeper he becomes and the closer he will get to becoming Manchester City’s potential number one in the future.

CityXtra

Club Make Enquiry About City Goalkeeper, City on the Brink of Beating Bayern Munich in Chase for Hungarian Forward - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 26th 2022

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, as we enter the final week of the January transfer window. Zalán Vancsa is likely to stay at MTK Budapest on-loan for the rest of the season. The forward was expected to join City Football Group's Lommel SK, but the sides involved are concerned his registration may take too long. All opportunities are being explored. (Ben Bocsak)
PREMIER LEAGUE
