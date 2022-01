Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a finalist for the Texans’ head coaching job. Gannon, 39, interviewed with the Texans back on Jan. 18 but now he’s getting another interview on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Texans interviewed former NFL quarterback Josh McCown a second time on Friday, which means McCown and Gannon are the first known finalists for this job. Gannon last week interviewed for three different head coaching jobs. In addition to his interview with the Texans, Gannon also interviewed with the Broncos and Vikings. The Broncos have since hired former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, while the Vikings job remains open.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO