Premier League

"He Reminds Me of David A Little Bit" - Kevin De Bruyne Selects Man City Star in Ultimate Five-A-Side Squad

By Vayam Lahoti
 6 days ago
Bernardo Silva was largely tipped to evolve as David Silva's successor at the Etihad Stadium when the 27-year-old completed a £43 million move to join Manchester City from AS Monaco off the back of a league-winning campaign in France.

The Portuguese, who has been arguably Manchester City's best player since the start of the campaign, was thought to be similar to style and physique to David Silva, who departed the Premier League champions in 2020 as one of best foreign players to have played in the history of the English top-flight.

While Kevin De Bruyne has often been hailed for his end-product during his time in Manchester, Bernardo Silva's creativity and ability to keep hold of possession in tight spaces is something Manchester City fans have seen David Silva perfect during the Spaniard's tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand in an interview for FIVE released on YouTube, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was tasked with picking his all-time five-a-side squad with no place for a goalkeeper in the lineup.

The Belgium international named PSG attacking pair Lionel Messi and Neymar in the forward spaces, Chelsea star N'Golo Kante in holding midfield, with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk slotted at the back.

De Bruyne went on to select his Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva in the creative midfield role, with Ferdinand then asking the PFA Player's Player of the Year why Bernardo Silva would make his star-studded five-a-side squad.

The 30-year-old said: "In small spaces, he (Bernardo Silva) is unbelievable. He reminds me a little bit of David Silva. He is a wind-up, people hate that about him. He gives you a little bit of everything. His quality this year has been unbelievable."

In fairness, being selected in a five-a-side squad picked by arguably the most complete footballer on the planet at present, alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar, would be seen as the ultimate compliment for any professional footballer.

The Lisbon-born star, who has registered eight goals and two assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season, is expected to start for Manchester City in their Premier League meeting with Southampton at St. Mary's on Saturday evening.

