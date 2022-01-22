Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation congratulates AstraZeneca TOPAZ-1, the first Phase III trial

Moderna announced yesterday that the first participant in it’s phase 2 clinical trial of a Coronavirus booster shot specific to the Omicron variant has received their dose. Moderna said it expects to enroll about 600 people in the study which will take place at 24 sites in the U.S. Some of the participants will have already received two doses of the Moderna vaccine while others will have received a booster as well. Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine yesterday found that the booster dose of the vaccine remained durable against the Omicron variant but did show signs of waning antibody protection at the six month mark.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO