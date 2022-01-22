Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation congratulates AstraZeneca TOPAZ-1, the first Phase III trial
On behalf of patients and families impacted by cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation congratulates AstraZeneca and its positive results from the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial. The trial showed Imfinzi (durvalumab) in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy resulted in improved overall survival (OS) versus placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with advanced...outbreaknewstoday.com
