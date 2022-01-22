ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation congratulates AstraZeneca TOPAZ-1, the first Phase III trial

By Press Release
outbreaknewstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn behalf of patients and families impacted by cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation congratulates AstraZeneca and its positive results from the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial. The trial showed Imfinzi (durvalumab) in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy resulted in improved overall survival (OS) versus placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with advanced...

targetedonc.com

Interim Analysis of Phase 2 Data Show Olaparib-Pembrolizumab Combo Safe in Advanced Cholangiocarcinoma

Olaparib and pembrolizumab appear to be a safe and tolerable combination therapy for patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma. The use of olaparib (Lynparza) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was associated with a safe and manageable toxicity profile in the treatment of patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma, according to results of a phase 2 trial presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
mocoshow.com

Germantown’s Elpiscience Announces First Patient Dosed in US Phase I Clinical Trial of Anti-CD39 Monoclonal Antibody ES002 for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

Elpiscience is a Shanghai, China and Germantown, MD-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovating and developing next-generation immunotherapy to benefit cancer patients worldwide. This morning Elpiscience announced that its first patient was does in the US Phase I clinical trial of Anti-CD39 monoclonal antibody ES002 for treatment of advanced solid tumors.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Phase 2 Trial of Oral Oligomannate Will Target Gut-Brain Axis

Green Valley Pharmaceuticals will launch a multi-center Phase 2 clinical trial to investigate its seaweed-based oral compound oligomannate in people with early-stage Parkinson’s disease, according to a press release. This follows the acceptance of Green Valley‘s investigational new drug (IND) application by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA)....
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Harbour BioMed Announces Dosing of First Patient in Combination Therapy Phase Ib/IIa Trial of Next-Generation Anti-CTLA-4 Antibody

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM", HKEX: 02142) announced that, it has successfully completed the dosing of first patient in phase Ib/IIa trial at the stage of dose expansion of its anti-CTLA-4 antibody (HBM4003) in combination therapy with toripalimab (anti-PD-1 antibody) for patients suffering from advanced melanoma and other solid tumors.
wfxb.com

Moderna Begins Phase 2 in Trial of Omicron Specific Booster

Moderna announced yesterday that the first participant in it’s phase 2 clinical trial of a Coronavirus booster shot specific to the Omicron variant has received their dose. Moderna said it expects to enroll about 600 people in the study which will take place at 24 sites in the U.S. Some of the participants will have already received two doses of the Moderna vaccine while others will have received a booster as well. Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine yesterday found that the booster dose of the vaccine remained durable against the Omicron variant but did show signs of waning antibody protection at the six month mark.
Benzinga

MindMed Successfully Completes Phase 1 Trial Of 18-MC

This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. MindMed ended its 2021 news cycle on a somewhat mehhh note. In late December we reported that the FDA has put a hold on MindMed’s submission for its Phase 2b trial of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder.
Seeking Alpha

Lyra Therapeutics begins phase 3 trial of rhinosinusitis therapy LYR-210

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) began a phase 3 trial of LYR-210 in adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) who have not undergone surgery. The study, dubbed ENLIGHTEN I, will enroll ~180 patients. "Following the positive results achieved in the LANTERN Phase 2 study of LYR-210 demonstrating rapid, durable, and clinically meaningful...
Sioux City Journal

Moderna vaccinates first participant in phase 2 trial of Omicron-specific booster as study finds that antibodies fall 6-fold over 6 months

Moderna announced Wednesday that the first participant has been dosed in the company's Phase 2 clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine booster shot that is specific to the Omicron variant. "We are reassured by the antibody persistence against Omicron at six months after the currently authorized 50 μg booster of...
Seeking Alpha

BridgeBio begins dosing of gene therapy in phase 1/2 trial for adrenal gland disorder

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1/2 trial, dubbed ADventure, evaluating its gene therapy BBP-631 to treat adults with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). CAH refers to a group of genetic disorders that affect the adrenal glands. "Our investigational gene therapy offers patients a...

