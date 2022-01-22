ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

15 Outstanding Pet Products Designed to Save You Time

By Nancy Dunham
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sure, you love your dog and cat, but some of their care puts you in a time crunch. These 15 pet products can free up your schedule while keeping them...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Pet food recall: Stop feeding your dog this food immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pet food company has issued a recall on certain bags of dog food due to a contamination risk. The company says during routine testing, the pathogen salmonella was detected in some samples. Both pets who eat the food and humans who handle it are at risk...
PET SERVICES
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat And Dog#Dog And Cat#Cats And Dogs#Influenza#Siberian
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Let Your Pet Sleep in Your Bed?

Madeleine Burry is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor, covering health, parenting, and wellness. She's written for many online publications, including Health, Prevention, Women's Health, What To Expect, and Apartment Therapy. Previously, she was the associate managing editor for Parents.com, and a managing editor for Scholastic's parenting site. If you crave...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mic

Clever products that'll make it look like a professional organized your home

Chances are, all of us have at least one space in our home that could use some organization. Or, if you’re anything like me, you have at least one space in every room that could use some organization. Despite my best efforts, there are parts of my home that are just impossible to get under control — at least, not without some help, which is where this list of clever products that make it look like a professional organized your home comes in handy.
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
smilepolitely.com

You can pamper your pets with products from Pura Vida Pets

After 27 years of teaching elementary school, Marla Peavler decided it was time for a change. That decision, to start a business that tapped into her passion for animals, happened just before a global pandemic changed everything for educators, and small businesses, and everyone really. As a result, Pura Vida...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
One Green Planet

How to Make Trimming Your Dog’s Nails Easier

Trimming your dog’s nails can be a stressful process for both them and you. This is a common fear for dogs, and rightly so. But there are a lot of things that you can do to ease their fears and make it a much more enjoyable experience for both of you.
PETS
spartanburg.com

Are You and Your Pets Prepared for Winter?

We’d like to remind pet parents that cold weather conditions can be particularly dangerous for pets. Below are safety tips pet parents should keep in mind as the temperature drops and the snow piles up:. Never let your dog off the leash on snow or ice, especially during a...
ENVIRONMENT
93.1 KISS FM

Would You Clone Your Pet?

Given the chance — and bank account — would you clone your beloved pet?. According to Newsweek, cloning pets is on the rise — especially for animal influencers, a.k.a. petfluencers. Petfluencer Tinkerbelle the Dog, who frequently meets celebrities, currently has a paid partnership with ViaGen, one of...
PETS
Supermarket News

5 trends to watch in pet care and products

The overarching trend in pet care anticipated this year is the accelerated humanization of the family pet, according to online pet product marketplace Rover.com. “There are certainly more chapters that have yet to be written before this pandemic comes to an end, but one subplot has already emerged: love and appreciation for our pets has reached an all-time high,” said Kate Jaffe, trend expert at Rover. “More and more, we’re relying on our pets to be our friends and to provide emotional support. It’s a fair assumption that pet parents will repay the favor in 2022, accelerating the pet industry to new heights.”
PET SERVICES
HuffingtonPost

26 Home Improvement Products You've Probably Needed For A Long Time

A fast-acting mold and mildew remover — all you have to do is spray and watch as stains melt away. No scrubbing required!. A gallery wall set complete with seven varied frames so you can customize any wall in your home with pictures and artwork hung in eye-catching arrangements.
SHOPPING
Axios Charlotte

Lowe’s will start selling pet products

You’ll soon be able to buy dog bones, collars, toys and other pet products at certain Lowe’s stores. The Mooresville-based retailer early Thursday announced a new partnership with Petco that includes adding mini pet shops inside Lowe’s stores as part of a new pilot program. Shops will be approximately 1,000 square feet and will occupy […] The post Lowe’s will start selling pet products appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MOORESVILLE, NC
FIRST For Women

This Is the Best Way To Sanitize and Reuse KN95 and N95 Masks

If you’re still wearing cloth masks, now is the time to upgrade. Experts warn that the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S., is far more transmissible than other variants, and cloth masks aren’t enough to protect us anymore. However, many of us have been reluctant to put aside our favorite cloth face masks and purchase new ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
purewow.com

There’s a Really Cute Reason Why Dogs Follow You to The Bathroom

You’re trying to get a few seconds of peace and quiet while you’re on the porcelain throne, but suddenly you feel something soft and furry at your feet. Now it’s licking your leg. Yep, that’s Lassie curling up in your pants. And while you love your dog to bits, the behavior is quite curious, after all, it’s not like you’re leaving the house, right? So, why do dogs follow you to the bathroom? We asked Dr. Crista Coppola, PhD, Certified Dog Behaviorist for SeniorTailWaggers.com for some answers.
PETS
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
PETS
103.3 WKFR

Precious Arwin, Just 13 Weeks Old, Needs a New, Forever Home

The thought of pets sitting in shelters waiting for their forever homes is enough to pull at the heartstrings. But, a puppy getting returned to the shelter at just 13 weeks old? That's just devastating!. This week, for Dog Days, we're talking about this tiny little baby, Arwin. Arwin is...
PETS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
760K+
Followers
79K+
Post
732M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy