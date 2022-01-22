ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abortion Providers in Neighboring States Struggle to Absorb Texas Patients Amid Ban

By Katherine Fung
 6 days ago
"The landscape of abortion provision is simply not going to be able to absorb all the people," Dr. Bhavik Kumar warned Newsweek about overturning Roe v....

Gilbert Magallanez
6d ago

Either keep your legs closed or go to a state that supports abortions. Respect and abide by Texas laws or leave. You have options!

me G
6d ago

man their are a lot of people wanting to kill the children!don't they know what causes this problem?!

jack davis
6d ago

killing a human no matter the size is murder even if a doctor it's murder

