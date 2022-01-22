Abortion Providers in Neighboring States Struggle to Absorb Texas Patients Amid Ban

What happens to women who are denied abortion? The Turnaway Study, which followed nearly 1,000 women over five years, found that abortion does not harm women, and that women who are refused abortion have worse outcomes in the long run, in terms of health, financial stability, and the safety of their children. “Everyone who wants to weigh in on abortion policy should understand what the consequences are,” says Diana Greene Foster, Ph.D., the lead researcher of the Turnaway Study. “And the study is very clear about the consequences.”
