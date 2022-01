“I remembered how they began, a parody for the newspapers. No one wrote about them now.”. Dystopia was one of my first favourite genres, the beginning of the path away from the books of childhood. I read Animal Farm, Fahrenheit 451, V for Vendetta. They were supple with metaphor; I saw for the first time the aboutness of novels, the currents that moved underneath the prose. There is a reason we teach dystopian novels to teenagers; the same reason young adult fiction is bursting with them. Adolescence marks the moment you begin to see around things, when the disquiet that’s been churning in your mind breaks clean and clear against the shore. Dystopia is a genre for the postlapsarian age; art for what you cannot unsee.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 57 MINUTES AGO