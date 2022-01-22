ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regina King’s son has died

By Terry Shropshire
 7 days ago
Regina King (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide, just two days after his birthday. He was 26.

Alexander’s death has been confirmed by King in a statement reported by People magazine.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King penned in the statement. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Alexander was King’s only child, whom she had with her ex-husband of nine years, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

This tragedy comes a year after the son praised King profusely on her 50th birthday in an Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJWim_0dswIFl900

King also praised her son in July 2021. He was a deejay and musician like his father and his debut performance of a song that he wrote made her “heart giggle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0w7e_0dswIFl900

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.

Comments / 7

