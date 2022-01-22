ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Single Drunk Female’ Series Premiere

By Linda Maleh, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Democrat-Herald

Worth Watching: Another ‘Ghost’ Emerges, ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Women’ Finale, Ed and Randall’s ‘True Story’

CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts introduces a new spirit when Hetty’s philandering husband emerges from a secret vault. Freeform’s Single Drunk Female follows a 20something on the rocky road to recovery. ABC’s Women of the Movement historical docudrama reaches its inspiring conclusion. Sitcom veterans Ed Helms and Randall Park interpret true stories with whimsical recreations.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Get to Know More About Sofia Black-D'Elia, the Star of Single Drunk Female

We're about to see a lot more of Sofia Black-D'Elia thanks to Freeform's new comedy, Single Drunk Female, which follows 20-something Samantha struggling to maintain her sobriety after an embarrassing public meltdown that gets her fired from her job and forces her to move back home with her overbearing mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy). Here are a few fun facts about Sofia ahead of the show's Jan. 21 premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Courier

Roush Review: Sobering Up With a ‘Single Drunk Female’

“I miss being a drunk. There was a lot less accountability,” moans Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) on her ninth “very boring and miserable” day of sobriety. Such is life for a recovering Single Drunk Female, Freeform’s raw yet wry character study of a 28-year-old who learns to define herself by something other than her alcohol intake. No one said it would be easy—and as an on-screen “sobriety calculator” ticks off the long and often painful days, this dramedy from creator Simone Finch and executive producer Jenni Konner (Girls) finds flashes of humor and even glimmers of hope in Sam’s rough journey.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Premiere#Episodes#Television#Freeform
showbizjunkies.com

‘Single Drunk Female’ Cast and Producers on the Comedy, the Characters, and AA

Executive producer Simone Finch (The Conners) drew on her personal battle with alcoholism when creating the new comedy Single Drunk Female, debuting on Freeform on January 20, 2022. The half-hour comedy follows Samantha (Sofia Black-D’Elia), a 20-something with a drinking problem and a life that’s falling apart. Samantha’s just lost her job at a New York media company as the series kicks off, and that’s just the beginning of her problems. She’s forced to move back in with her mom (Ally Sheedy) and her new job at a grocery store is definitely not as glamourous as writing quizzes for a popular media outlet.
ENTERTAINMENT
POPSUGAR

Here's the True Story Behind Freeform's Single Drunk Female

Released on Hulu on Jan. 20, Single Drunk Female is a relatable Freeform dramedy filled with emotion and humor. Based on a true story, it follows Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia), a 28-year-old recovering alcoholic who works to stay sober while living with her judgmental mother and dealing with her ex-best friend dating her ex.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: A Single Drunk Female tries to get her act together in the new comedy

Single Drunk Female makes its debut, starring Sofia Black-D'Elia and Ally Sheedy, and creator Simone Finch tells us about the evolution of the series and the late comedian who helped shape it to the point that a network bought it. "I used to work with Norm Macdonald on Roseanne and The Conners, and he read a draft and he actually gave me some of the best notes anyone has ever given me," Finch reveals. "And it was after I did the draft with his notes that Freeform bought it."
TV & VIDEOS
fangirlish.com

‘Single Drunk Female’ 1×02: “One Day At A Time”

Recovery is a minute by minute process. It’s something that takes time, but it’s something that you will do every single day of your life. The thing that we’re loving about Single Drunk Female is that it shows the good, the bad, and the ugly of recovery.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
HuffingtonPost

Showrunner Simone Finch Draws From A Personal Place With 'Single Drunk Female'

Before turning 30, Simone Finch had already been an alcoholic, catapulted her career as a showrunner’s assistant on the hit show “Madam Secretary” and got sober after checking into Alcoholics Anonymous. Her experiences, including a particularly regrettable night of dancing on a bar alone to Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever,” could likely fill up several bestselling page-turners. But instead, Finch used some of her journey as inspiration as the showrunner-creator for the genuinely fresh and heartfelt new Freeform dramedy, “Single Drunk Female.”
TV SERIES
EW.com

Single Drunk Female boss previews new series: 'My goal is to show sobriety'

Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia) is about to experience a major reality check. When the twentysomething loses her job in New York City because of her drinking, she's forced to reevaluate her life from the vantage point of her childhood home, where her complicated relationship with her mother (Ally Sheedy) awaits.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Single Drunk Female: Season One Viewer Votes

Is her hometown what Samantha needs for recovery in the first season of the Single Drunk Female TV show on Freeform? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Single Drunk Female is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Single Drunk Female here.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Single Drunk Female online from anywhere

Jail time starts looking appealing real fast after 20-something alcoholic Sam is forced to sober up under her mom's roof, as a result of a minor indiscretion involving a co-worker's eye and a telephone receiver. Tormented by triggers that would drive anyone to the bottle, it's an extended hangover from hell, and you can follow our guide as we explain how to watch Single Drunk Female online and stream the new dramedy from anywhere in the world.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Single Drunk Female': Sofia Black-D'Elia & Ally Sheedy on the Messy Freeform Dramedy and Exploring a Mother-Daughter Relationship

Addiction, alcoholism, and sobriety are difficult subjects that often lead to challenging conversations and ongoing struggles, which is most definitely the case for Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) on the new Freeform dramedy Single Drunk Female, inspired by the life experiences of show creator Simone Finch. The 20-something alcoholic is forced into sobriety in order to avoid jail time, but when that leads to moving back home with her mother Carol (Ally Sheedy), who’s giving it everything she’s got to have a life of her own, and having to face all the triggers that lead her to drink in the first place, figuring out who she is and what she wants while sober seems like an insurmountable task.
TV SERIES
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Thursday, Jan. 20: 'Single Drunk Female' debuts on Freeform

“Single Drunk Female” (9 and 9:30 p.m., Freeform) stars Sofia Black-D’Elia as 20-something alcoholic Sam, first seen self-sabotaging her enviable gig at a Manhattan media firm. A violent altercation lands her in the criminal justice system, which sends her to an institution and then back home to the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Does Lily Mae Harrington's 'Single Drunk Female' Character Help Her BFF Stay Sober?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Single Drunk Female. Sobriety is the name of the game in the new Freeform comedy series Single Drunk Female. Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia) is forced to face the fact that she has a drinking problem after she engages in a drunken confrontation with her boss. Fired from her cushy New York media job and facing criminal charges, Samantha is forced to move back in with her mother, (or Smother, as Samantha calls her), Carol (played by Ally Sheedy).
TV SERIES
Distractify

Jojo Brown Joins the Party in 'Single Drunk Female' as Samantha's New Boss

The newest comedy from Freeform about twenty-somethings comes with a twist. Single Drunk Female was created by Simone Finch (The Conners) and will follow the life of Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) after a public outburst at a New York media company. To sober up and avoid jail time, Samantha moves home to Boston with her overbearing mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy).
TV SERIES
Distractify

Here's What Inspired Freeform’s New Dramedy Series 'Single Drunk Female'

With Freeform not having many original scripted shows these days, it's fantastic that the network is kicking off 2022 with new programming. The dramedy Single Drunk Female centers around alcoholic Samantha Fink (played by Sofia Black- D'Elia) as she navigates her recovery. Samantha works at an entertainment website, or at least she did until she gets fired from her boss for showing up to work drunk way too many times.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy