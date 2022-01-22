Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Single Drunk Female’ Series Premiere

Addiction, alcoholism, and sobriety are difficult subjects that often lead to challenging conversations and ongoing struggles, which is most definitely the case for Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) on the new Freeform dramedy Single Drunk Female, inspired by the life experiences of show creator Simone Finch. The 20-something alcoholic is forced into sobriety in order to avoid jail time, but when that leads to moving back home with her mother Carol (Ally Sheedy), who’s giving it everything she’s got to have a life of her own, and having to face all the triggers that lead her to drink in the first place, figuring out who she is and what she wants while sober seems like an insurmountable task.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO