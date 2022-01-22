Reps. Stansbury And Kim Lead Bill To Improve Wildfire Communications & Info Sharing Among First Responders

A state trooper who left his job over a vaccine mandate, telling Washington state governor Jay Inslee to "kiss my ass", has died of Covid.Robert LeMay, 51, was fired in October over his refusal to get the jab and filmed a video of himself hitting out at Mr Inslee.In the video he says: "This is my final sign-off. After 22 years of serving the citizens of the state of Washington, I'm being asked to leave because I am dirty."This is the last time you'll hear me in a state patrol car. And Jay Inslee can kiss my ass."On Friday...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO