Congress & Courts

Reps. Stansbury And Kim Lead Bill To Improve Wildfire Communications & Info Sharing Among First Responders

 7 days ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) and Young Kim (Calif.-39), who both serve on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, introduced the bipartisan National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) Wildland Fire Communications and Information Dissemination Act (H.R. 6410) to boost communications and information sharing efforts between first responders,...

