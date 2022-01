It’s taken a lot of adulting for Cornelius Kersten to achieve his childhood dream of competing at the Winter Olympics. Kids don’t drift off with thoughts of broken collarbones, 6am sessions, cold shoulders, coffee start-ups and intricate qualification calculations.But that’s the life that Kersten chose and it’s that path that will lead to him becoming the first long track speed skater to represent Team GB in 30 years in Beijing.“I knew what my mission was and where I wanted to go to and I’ve always just been quietly working towards that,” he said.“Step by step, I got a lot closer....

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO